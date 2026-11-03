Class 4 UP student dies after touching high-tension wire at school, 3 staff arrrested

A Class 4 student died after coming into contact with a high-tension electricity wire at a government primary school in Ballia district, triggering protests by villagers, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place around 9 am on Monday at the primary school in Kanaila village. (Representational)

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Police have arrested the acting principal, the assistant teacher and the shiksha mitra (contractual instructor) in connection with the incident.

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District Basic Education Officer Manish Kumar Singh said acting Principal Vijay Shankar and assistant teacher Anil Kumar were suspended late Monday night for negligence and dereliction of duty.

The process to terminate the services of shiksha mitra Deep Chandra Ram has also been initiated.

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According to police, the incident took place around 9 am on Monday at the primary school in Kanaila village when 11-year-old Arshad Ahmed was sent to the school terrace to pluck bottle gourds for the mid-day meal scheme.

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{{^usCountry}} The boy came into contact with a high-tension wire and died, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boy came into contact with a high-tension wire and died, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said the three accused were arrested on Tuesday.

Police said an FIR has been registered on a complaint by the victim's brother Salman against the acting headmaster, an assistant teacher, the shiksha mitra and a junior engineer of the electricity department.

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The incident triggered anger among villagers, who staged a protest at the school.

Officials from the administration, education department and electricity department reached the spot and assured the family of appropriate action.