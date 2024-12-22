Narayana Murthy warns of mass migration to Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad due to climate change

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recently highlighted the growing concerns over climate change, saying that if not handled in a timely manner, it might trigger the masses to move to Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad from cities that will become uninhabitable in the future. Narayana Murthy noted that together, the corporate world, politicians and bureaucrats, can sort out the climate change issue,

Speaking at an event in Pune on Friday, the IT industry veteran said countries such as India and some African nations are prone to temperature rise, The Times of India reported. He noted that one such prediction in this regard is that in the next two decades or so, some places in the nation will grow to uninhabitable, resulting in the mass migration.

However, Narayana Murthy also noted that due to issues such as traffic and pollution, living in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad isn't easy either.

"We in India, particularly the corporate sector, have to cooperate with politicians and bureaucrats and ensure that there is no mass migration," Narayana Murthy was quoted as saying.

But Murthy expressed confidence in teamwork, saying that the corporate world, politicians, and bureaucrats would be able to solve this climate change problem together.

The tech doyen said that though Indians are used to getting everything done at the last moment and so there might not be any frantic activity yet, there will be a notable development in climate change by 2030.

Narayana Murthy has hit the headlines several times for his advice and public statements. From his “70-hour work week” idea to his thoughts on parenting, netizens and industry professionals have not taken his words in stride.

Last week, the Infosys founder had defended his 70-hour workweek idea, saying how young people need to understand that they have to work hard and work towards making India number one.

Earlier in November, Murthy reiterated his statement about not believing in work-life balance and expressed disappointment over the concept of a five-day work week. He stood firm on his opinion and said that he would "take it to the grave."

Climate change concerns

Notably, with all kinds of pollution rising in the country, people have been considering relocating. A survey in 2023 also revealed that as much as 60 per cent of the residents of Delhi and Mumbai were thinking of relocating to other cities due to the escalating levels of air pollution.

Cosmopolitan cities like the national capital have been grappling with deteriorating levels of air quality index, which poses severe harm to respiratory health. Residents experience, sore throat, irritated eyes, shortness of breath, wheezing, persistent coughing, and other such conditions due to the worsening AQI levels.

Notably, Bhupender Yadav, Union minister of environment, forest and climate change, recently released the 'India State of Forest Report'.

The report revealed that there was an increase of 1,445 square kilometres in the total green over (forest and tree cover) of the nation.

"The Forest and Tree cover of the country is 8,27,357 sq km which is 25.17 per cent of the geographical area of the country, consisting of 7,15,343 sq km (21.76%) as forest cover and 1,12,014 sq km (3.41%) as tree cover," a release issued by the ministry said.

Additionally, the report noted that the increase in green cover helped India's carbon stock to reach 30.43 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent in climate resilience efforts.