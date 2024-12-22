Delhi air pollution: AQI back to ‘severe’ as cold wave continues to grip national capital | Updates

Delhi AQI today: After improving to ‘very poor’ category, the air quality index in Delhi has once again slipped to ‘severe’, with the AQI of 427 at 7am on Sunday. According to CPCB, air quality index between 401 and 450 is considered 'severe'.(Raj K Raj /HT Photo)

The prominent pollutant, once again, is PM2.5, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

In addition to the cold wave conditions that have the city shivering, layers of smog engulfed the national capital on Sunday morning.

The minimum temperature at 7am was recorded 8 degrees Celsius, which is where it is likely to settle for the day, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius.

People without roofs were seen taking shelter at camps and tents arranged for them in Delhi during the winter season.

Delhi's AQI has been consistently deteriorating since last Sunday due to a drop in windspeed, making it the worst since December 2021.

Being true to IMD's air quality forecast for Sunday, the AQI dipped back to 'severe'.

The 24-hour average AQI on Saturday was at 370, 'very poor', at 4 pm, as per the CPCB daily data. On both Thursday and Friday, the air quality was over the 400 mark, at the 'severe' level.

Delhi's AQI on Sunday morning:

Anand Vihar: 427

Ashok Vihar: 430

Bawana: 432

Burari Crossing: 410

Dwarka Sector 8: 429

IGI Airport (T3): 372

ITO: 384

Jahangirpuri: 441

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 382

Mundka: 428

Nehru Nagar: 430

Okhla Phase 2: 390

Patparganj: 402

RK Puram: 408

Vivek Vihar: 419

Wazirpur: 434

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," 401-450 "severe," and above 450 “severe plus.”

Notably, for AQI value between 401 and 450, Delhi will have restrictions under Stage 3 (severe) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

With such deteriorated air quality levels, health experts advise people to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary outdoor travel, especially for senior citizens, children, and those with respiratory conditions.

The weather department for Monday, December 23, has predicted light rain or drizzle for Delhi, with the minimum temperature likely to settle at 7 degrees and maximum at 22 degrees Celsius.

Christmas eve and the day of Christmas is predicted to have dense and moderate fog, respectively, with the minimum temperatures on both the days likely to settle around 8 degrees Celsius.