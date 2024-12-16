Menu Explore
GRAP 3 anti-pollution restrictions in Delhi: What will be open, what's banned?

ByHT News Desk
Dec 16, 2024 03:54 PM IST

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Centre has implemented Stage III anti-pollution measures. 

Delhi-NCR's air quality has taken a turn for the worse amid the cold wave, prompting the Centre's air quality panel to invoke Stage III of anti-pollution measures. As of 2 pm, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 367, indicating a sharp dip in air quality.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'very poor' category on Monday. (HT Photo)
Delhi's air quality was in the 'very poor' category on Monday. (HT Photo)

"Considering the highly unfavourable meteorological conditions including calm winds and very low mixing height leading the AQI of Delhi into the higher end of the very poor category, the panel's sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan decides to impose stage 3 of the revised GRAP schedule (issued on Friday) in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," an official order said.

Activities Banned Under GRAP Stage III

The following activities are prohibited under the GRAP Stage III restrictions:

- Construction and demolition work

- Operation of stone crushers

- All mining and related activities within the National Capital Region (NCR)

- Operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel light motor vehicles (LMVs) (four-wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar

Additionally, the NCR state governments and Delhi government may decide to suspend physical classes for children up to Class V, shifting to online classes.

Activities Allowed Under GRAP Stage III

Certain construction and demolition activities are permitted under the following categories:

- Railway service and station projects

- Metro rail service and station projects

- Airports and interstate bus terminals

- National security/defense-related projects of national importance

- Hospitals and healthcare facilities

- Linear public infrastructure projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission/distribution, and pipelines

- Sanitation projects including sewage treatment plants and water supply projects

- Ancillary activities that support the above categories of projects

For all construction projects in the NCR, non-polluting and non-dust-generating tasks such as plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and interior finishing (excluding painting, polishing, and varnishing) are allowed.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
