Will Delhi-NCR schools go online after GRAP III invoked? What we know so far

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday invoked GRAP III in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) after sharp rise in pollution levels amid cold wave. Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR invoked GRAP III after sharp rise in pollution levels((Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

With the GRAP III in place across the capital and adjoining areas, the big question is: How will schools function now?



According to the CAQM notification, the NCR states and Delhi governments will compulsorily conduct school classes for children up to fifth standard in a ‘hybrid’ mode, i.e both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible), in the territorial jurisdiction of Delhi and in districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The CAQM stated that “the NCR state governments may also consider conducting classes for students up to Class V in a “Hybrid” mode as above in other areas in NCR.”

However, the air quality panel underlined that the option to exercise the online mode of education, wherever available, shall vest with the students and their guardians.

GRAP-III enforced in Delhi-NCR

Delhi's AQI stood at 367 at 2 pm. Poor air quality, caused by unfavourable weather conditions, often persists from November to January.

"Considering the highly unfavourable meteorological conditions including calm winds and very low mixing height leading the AQI of Delhi into the higher end of the very poor category, the panel's sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan decides to impose stage 3 of the revised GRAP schedule (issued on Friday) in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," an official order said.



The GRAP III restrictions also ban non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards within Delhi. Non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles of BS-IV or older standards, registered outside Delhi, are also not allowed to enter the city.

Previously, such restrictions applied only to BS-III vehicles.



The Delhi and NCR state governments have also been directed to stagger timings for public offices and municipal bodies under stage III. The Centre may decide on similar staggered timings for central government offices in Delhi-NCR.



(With PTI inputs)