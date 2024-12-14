CAQM releases stricter Grap rules in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR on Saturday revised its set of guidelines under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) weeks after the Supreme Court pointed out the lapses in the scheme. Currently, Grap stage 2 is in place in the national Capital. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

CAQM, Centre’s pollution watchdog responsible for protecting and improving the quality of air in NCR and adjoining areas, directed states to update rules and implement stricter restrictions in order to tackle air quality during peak pollution season, with measures like hybrid classes for schools and revised parking fees to discourage private transportation.

Delhi and its surrounding regions are engulfed in an annual spectre of air pollution around winter when a toxic cocktail of smoke from paddy fields in Punjab and Haryana, mix with local pollutants and the dropping temperature pushing the region into an air emergency. Grap is implemented as a precautionary measure with four stages which gets stricter as pollution rises.

“The revised schedule is in compliance of the Supreme Court orders. The court had asked the Commission to incorporate additional measures in stage two, which were previously in the third stage. The revised schedule has taken that into consideration,” a CAQM official said.

According to the revised guidelines, under stage 2, entry of inter-state buses from NCR states is prohibited, except electric vehicles and those running on CNG or BS-VI diesel. This restriction was previously placed under stage 3.

Further, under stage 2, it is mandatory for residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) to provide electric heaters to security, sanitation, and horticulture staff in their respective societies, to avoid open burning of biomass during winters. Previously, the provision was meant only for security staff.

Under stage 3, the Delhi government has been directed to ban diesel-run medium goods vehicles (MGVs) with BS-IV or older standards, except those carrying essential goods or services. Similarly, non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles (LCVs) of BS-IV or older standards, registered outside Delhi, will not be allowed to enter the Capital. Previously, such restrictions applied only to BS-III or older vehicles.

Additionally, Delhi and NCR governments will stagger timings for public offices and municipal bodies in under stage 3. Central government may take a decision on staggering of timings of government offices in Delhi and NCR under this stage.

While the hybrid mode of teaching was upto the discretion of the state governments, the CAQM has now made it mandatory for up to class V in stage 3. For other NCR cities, students and parents will have the option to choose online education whenever available.

Similarly, under stage 4, schools in Delhi-NCR districts will have to go hybrid for classes VI to IX and XI.

A statement by the commission mentioned, “Currently, Grap stage 2 has been invoked from December 5 and accordingly, the revised schedule under stage 2 shall immediately come in force.”

Last week, Supreme Court suggested that the CAQM include additional measures from Grap 3 in stage 2 curbs till the AQI improves in Delhi-NCR. The court also directed the air quality monitoring panel not to go below stage 2 restrictions in Delhi-NCR.