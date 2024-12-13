50,000 complaints filed on Air Sewa app since Jan 2021: Mohol

NEW DELHI: The civil aviation ministry’s grievance portal, Air Sewa, received 50,620 complaints against airlines and resolved 50,539 of them from January 1, 2021 to December 3, 2024, minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Thursday. Minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol (HT FIle Photo)

Responding to a question by Thoothukkudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Mohol said 16,715 complaints were received in 2024, 12,657 in 2023, 8578 in 2022 and 12,670 in 2021.

Out of these, as per the government data, 2024 also saw the highest number of complaints related to flight delays. The year 2023 saw 2,544 complaints, 1,142 in 2022 and 491 flight delay related complaints were received in 2021.

Former civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju rolled out AirSewa portal and a mobile app in November 2016 to allow fliers to register their grievances relating to all segment of the sector; airlines, airports, regulator, nodal aviation safety agency Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS). The portal offers passengers options to upload their voice or video along with an elaborate description of their issues.

The passengers can track the status and response to these grievances through the mobile application as well as the web application based on the reference number provided. Once the grievance is closed, the user has an option to provide his feedback and rate the overall experience and satisfaction.

Mohol said that the aviation regulator; Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in order to ensure appropriate protection for the air travellers, issued passenger-centric regulations which include; Carriage by Air of Persons with Disability and/or Persons with Reduced Mobility; refund of Airline Tickets to Passengers, Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding and cancellation of flights and delays in flights.

“To ensure the compliance of provisions laid down under the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements on passenger services delivery, surveillance (planned inspection) is carried out by DGCA as per Annual Surveillance Plan covering Mumbai, New Delhi & Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad,” Mohol said.