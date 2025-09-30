CM calls meeting for basic amenities to buildings without clearance

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the state government is considering legal options to provide electricity and water connections to buildings constructed without completion (CC) or occupancy certificates (OC), following a Supreme Court order in December last year that mandated it. Siddaramaiah questioned whether the Supreme Court order was being implemented uniformly across India. (CMO Karnataka)

“In the meeting held today, we discussed the problems that have arisen after the Supreme Court’s order of December 17, 2024. Across Greater Bengaluru and other parts of the state, there are several buildings that have been built without CC and OC, and now face issues in getting electricity and water connections,” the chief minister said in a statement.

Siddaramaiah questioned whether the order was being implemented uniformly across India. “The Supreme Court’s order applies to all states in the country. But are all states enforcing it in the same manner? I have asked officials to examine this,” he noted.

The chief minister said the government was exploring the possibility of a one-time relaxation. “We cannot demolish buildings that have already come up in violation of rules. The government’s decision must benefit the people. Therefore, we are discussing whether there can be a one-time provision to regularise such cases,” he explained.

He added that the government was sensitive to the plight of residents who already live in such houses. “Many families have built their homes and are residing in them without proper approvals. We must explore whether the law allows us to regularise such buildings with a one-time exemption,” Siddaramaiah said.

The chief minister further pointed out that applications submitted before the Supreme Court’s order would need special attention. “We will carefully examine the legal possibilities of granting electricity and water connections to those who applied before March 2025, even without OC and CC. For this, a detailed meeting has been scheduled on October 8,” he said.

That meeting, according to the CM, will include the state’s chief secretary, relevant ministers, the advocate general, his legal advisers, and senior officials. “We will arrive at a suitable decision after thorough deliberation,” Siddaramaiah stated.