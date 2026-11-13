Kochi , Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday called for unity among churches in Keralam, saying the government would support efforts to bring them together.

CM Satheesan calls for unity among churches, says govt will back reconciliation efforts

He was speaking at the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Synod of Mulanthuruthy, organised by the Jacobite Syrian Church at Puthencruz.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The event was attended by Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and Supreme Head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church.

Satheesan's appeal assumes significance against the backdrop of the ongoing dispute between the Jacobite Syrian Church and the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church over the ownership and control of several churches in the state.

"If you come together, imagine the strength and power you would have. You would be able to do so many things, including taking the message of Christ to more people, carrying out charitable activities and building great institutions of love," he said.

He said unity among the churches could transform Keralam and that he was making efforts to achieve this in the larger interest of the state.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "I believe such unity would also benefit the state. I request that all of you should think about coming together. Let us all stand together to fulfil the desire of bringing brothers together," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I believe such unity would also benefit the state. I request that all of you should think about coming together. Let us all stand together to fulfil the desire of bringing brothers together," he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Satheesan said the government would participate in efforts to bring the churches together and formally inaugurated the gathering.

Ignatius Aphrem II, who is visiting Keralam, had also recently called for unity and reconciliation between the two churches.

Actor Mammootty also addressed the gathering after receiving the Sreshta Bava Award, instituted in memory of late Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, the former head of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church.

The award, presented for the first time, recognised Mammootty's overall contributions to cinema, charity and social service.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.