Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, accusing its state leaders of “double standards” for opposing the ongoing caste-based social, economic, and educational survey. He said the criticism from the opposition party reflected a “Manuvadi mindset” and stood in direct contrast to the approach of their own leadership at the national level. CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP over oppn to caste survey in Karnataka

The chief minister argued that the survey was not intended to divide communities but to create a more equitable society. “This is a survey of all seven crore people of Karnataka. It is not against anyone, it is in favour of everyone,” he said. “The primary objective is to achieve social, economic, and educational equality, and to ensure equal share and equal life for all.”

Siddaramaiah said the resistance from BJP leaders demonstrated their unwillingness to address inequality. “They want wealth, opportunities, and representation to remain concentrated in the hands of a few. They want the poor to remain poor, the backward to remain backward, and women to continue to be denied opportunities. This is the Manuvadi mindset within BJP leaders,” he declared.

He emphasised that the survey would not only capture the conditions of Dalits, backward classes, and minorities but also highlight deprivation among forward castes. “This reality is what the BJP does not want to acknowledge,” he added.

The chief minister also sought to place Karnataka’s exercise in a broader national context, pointing to other states that had undertaken similar initiatives. “In Bihar, a government in which BJP was an ally carried out a caste-based social, economic, and educational survey. Telangana has also done it. There, BJP leaders remained silent. More than that, even the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is now moving ahead with a caste census,” he said.

By drawing these comparisons, Siddaramaiah accused his political rivals of inconsistency. “If you are opposing Karnataka’s survey, will you also oppose the caste census being conducted by the central government? If so, say it loudly and clearly now. Do you have the courage to raise your voice before the Prime Minister? You lack the strength and ability to speak before him, yet you continue to make foolish statements here and become a laughingstock before the people of the state.”

The Congress leader’s comments reflect growing political tension over the survey, which his government has presented as a step toward inclusive development. He called on citizens to ignore BJP’s criticism. “The people of Karnataka must understand this hypocritical behaviour. Their politically motivated statements belong in the household dustbin. I urge everyone to fully cooperate with the ongoing survey so that together we can build an equal society and make Karnataka a garden of peace for all communities.”

But the BJP has mounted its own counteroffensive. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, accused the state government of conducting the exercise hastily and with political motives. “In the caste survey, irrelevant questions are being asked. CM Siddaramaiah is trying to show an increased number for the castes he wants. No prior preparation has been done for this survey,” Ashoka said.

He alleged that officials had been forced to rush the process. “They (Congress) have pressured officials to complete it in just 15 days. The survey should be conducted with sufficient time. This is a survey being done to please Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Ashoka further urged people to exercise caution when responding. “There is no compulsion for people to provide personal information in the caste survey being conducted by the Congress-led state government. People should only answer questions that seem appropriate. People should be cautious about the survey,” he said.

He went further, advising citizens to withhold information. “The people should not disclose all details in the caste survey being conducted by the state government. They are asking people all sorts of questions. Whether to answer such questions is up to the people,” he said.

The BJP leader also tied the survey to broader financial concerns in the state. “The Congress is using this for political purposes. There is no money in the treasury, and they are cancelling ration cards. For that, they need criteria. This caste survey is being done for that reason and to cut schemes,” he alleged.