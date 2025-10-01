Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in the state’s northern districts, wherein weeks of heavy rainfall and river overflows have inundated villages, displaced thousands of people and dealt severe damage to agriculture. CM Siddaramaiah surveys flood-hit areas

Siddaramaiah was accompanied by cabinet colleagues MB Patil, minister of small and medium industries (excluding sugar), rural development minister Priyank Kharge and revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda. The inspection began in Kalaburgi, which one of the hardest hit districts. After landing at the local airport in the morning, he convened a meeting with senior officials to assess the situation before boarding a helicopter to view the submerged villages along the Bhima River. He is also expected to conduct a similar survey of Bidar district.

Deputy commissioners and secretaries from Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Vijayapura briefed Siddaramaiah on the scale of destruction and the measures underway. Officials reported that over 0.86 million hectares of farmland have been damaged by floods and excessive rainfall this year.

Speaking to reporters , the revenue minister said that losses could increase if rains persist. “Through the aerial survey, the chief minister will examine losses caused by floods and heavy rainfall, and relief will be provided accordingly,” said Byre Gowda.

Rainfall patterns have been uneven across the state. Districts in the north, including Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Raichur, received excess rain between August and September, leading to floods along the Krishna and Bhima rivers. By contrast, Malnad, coastal areas and southern Karnataka experienced below-average rainfall. While crop destruction has been extensive, no deaths have been reported.

To address immediate needs, the government has released ₹1,385 crore to district administrations, according to concerned officials. Relief centers -- 75 across the state --are housing nearly 9,000 people, supplying food, shelter and basic supplies, they said, adding that in Kalaburagi alone, 88 villages have been affected, forcing the evacuation of nearly 5,800 residents. Thirty-seven relief centers are operating there, supported by an NDRF team in Wadi and state rescue forces in Afzalpur, Jewargi, Chittapur and Chincholi, said the officials.

Though water levels are receding in some areas, the crisis remains acute. In Kalaburagi and neighbouring taluks such as Jewargi, Chittapur and Afzalpur, houses and agricultural fields remain under knee-deep water. The road link connecting Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka, blocked for two days, reopened late Monday after bridges near Jewargi were cleared.

Elsewhere, the impact has been uneven. In Bidar, rainfall eased on Monday, but heavy releases from dams in Maharashtra have kept the Manjra River swollen, cutting off villages in Bhalki, Kamalnagar, Hulasoor, Aurad and Bidar. Thousands of hectares of crops remain underwater. In Raichur, the Gurjapur barrage has been submerged for two days, isolating more than 20 villages. Farmers along the Krishna River have raised concerns about crocodiles and snakes entering their flooded fields.

Yadgir district has also struggled to restore normalcy. While water discharge from barrages has dropped from 5.5 lakh cusecs to 4.75 lakh, more than 1,400 residents from seven villages were moved to relief camps. A bridge on the Yadgir-Shahapur route reopened on Monday after being closed due to flooding. In Vijayapura, the Bhima River continues to flow above danger levels, though a bridge across the Doni River near Talikot reopened after five days, easing a blockade of state highway traffic.

The flooding has triggered political sparring as well. Byre Gowda accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of responding too late. “It looks like they have just woken up from sleep,” he said, noting that BJP leaders announced visits to the affected areas only this week. He added, “We and our officials have been on the ground for over a month, working for the protection and relief of people hit by floods and heavy rains. The Opposition seems to have just woken up. Since they are in the Opposition, let them do their inspections. We have no objection. Ultimately, it should benefit the people.”

This comes after a BJP delegation led by state party president B Y Vijayendra visited the affected areas on Monday to assess the scale of the disaster. The team included Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, along with MLAs Shailendra Beldale, Prabhu Chauhan, and Sharanu Salagar. I

Speaking in Kalaburagi, Vijayendra demanded urgent government intervention. “Farmers are in distress. The government should quickly respond. I request Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release more funds instead of waiting for Central grants under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF),” he said.