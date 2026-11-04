CM Vijay presents gold necklace to Class 12 first rank holder in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay on Wednesday presented a gold necklace to the state-level Class 12 topper at an event in Chennai organised to felicitate meritorious students from Classes 10 and 12.
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Students and their families, many of whom had gathered at the venue since early morning, expressed excitement over meeting Vijay.
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Monica, a Class 12 student from Tiruvannamalai who scored 566 out of 600, told news agency PTI that receiving the award from Vijay as chief minister was a "very special moment" and would motivate future generations. Srinithi, a Class 10 student from Cuddalore who secured 494 out of 500, said the recognition from the newly elected CM was a matter of immense pride for her and her school.
The event marked the first phase of the TVK educational awards, during which Vijay personally distributed certificates and financial incentives to meritorious students.
‘My political entry also aimed at welfare of students’
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The event marked the first phase of the TVK educational awards, during which Vijay personally distributed certificates and financial incentives to meritorious students.
‘My political entry also aimed at welfare of students’
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Addressing the students, Vijay said his entry into politics was also driven by a desire to work for their welfare. He urged them to prioritise education, avoid corruption and drugs, and work towards achieving their ambitions.
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"I am not here to talk politics, ask for votes, or talk about the party. You do not need party politics right now. Study well, achieve big things, and transform your life. After that, you can think about our society and our Tamil Nadu," he said.
Referring to his transition from cinema to governance, Vijay said he had entered politics keeping students' welfare in mind. He reminded them that their parents, society and the state were counting on them.
The chief minister also encouraged students to develop their individuality and remain undeterred by challenges.
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"If people create hurdles on your path, it means your success is already confirmed," he said, while urging them not to become slaves to harmful habits and to "stay away from corruption and drugs".
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Home/India News/CM Vijay presents gold necklace to Class 12 first rank holder in Tamil Nadu
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