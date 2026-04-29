CM will abide by high command, says Rajanna

Chief minister Siddaramaiah is prepared to either continue in office or step down, depending on the decision of Congress high command, senior party leader KN Rajanna said on Tuesday amid speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka. KN Rajanna

His remarks come amid renewed pressure from supporters of deputy chief minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar, who have been seeking a change in leadership. Some leaders aligned with Shivakumar have recently indicated that they expect clarity on the issue by mid-May.

Rajanna, a former minister seen as close to Siddaramaiah, said the chief minister had conveyed his position clearly in recent discussions with colleagues. “The chief minister has an open mind and has said he will abide by the directions of the high command and Rahul Gandhi, and that everyone should cooperate. The CM has reiterated that he will abide by Gandhi’s directives and suggested that everyone follow the decision. All ministers have agreed to it,” he said.

“Power is not permanent for any politician; those who lose it will try to gain it and those who have gained it will try to maintain it,” he added.

Rajanna urged the party leadership to resolve the matter without delay, warning that prolonged uncertainty could affect governance. “I urge that the high command should not allow the confusion to continue; as long as the confusion continues, it is detrimental for the party and governance. I will go to Delhi after May 4,” he said.

He reiterated his position on leadership representation. “What’s wrong with it. I am committed to the statement that there should be a Dalit CM,” he said, adding that the final decision rests with the party leadership. “We have told the high command what we had to.”

Rajanna suggested that any changes should not be confined to the government alone. “If the ministers have to change, why shouldn’t the party president? Everything will be decided by high command,” he added.

The leadership debate has coincided with a series of visits by Karnataka ministers to New Delhi in recent days. Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, both considered close to Siddaramaiah, met senior party leaders to seek clarity on the situation. While some leaders expect a decision after the announcement of election results in other states and bypolls in Karnataka after May 4, party leaders indicated that the timeline could shift due to upcoming elections to the Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the Congress leadership was aware of the developments and would take a decision soon.

Addressing questions about repeated trips to the national capital by leaders from both camps, Parameshwara said such visits were routine, adding that ministers often travel to Delhi for official work and funding discussions.