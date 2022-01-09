Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Coast Guard apprehends Pakistani boat with 10 men inside Indian waters
Coast Guard apprehends Pakistani boat with 10 men inside Indian waters

The boat, named ‘Yaseen’, was being brought to Porbandar in Gujarat for further interrogation, a defence statement said. The boat tried to escape from there as soon as the crew saw the ICG ship.
The Pakistani boat was apprehended with 10 crew members. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Jan 09, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A Pakistani boat with 10 crew members was apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) as it had entered six-seven miles in the Indian waters off Gujarat’s coast. The boat was being brought to Porbandar for further interrogation, a defence statement said.

It said the boat, named ‘Yaseen’, was caught by an ICG ship during an operation on Saturday night. "The Indian Coast Guard ship Ankit apprehended Pakistani boat 'Yaseen' with 10 crew in Indian waters at Arabian Sea during night ops on 08 Jan. Boat being brought to Porbandar for further interrogation," an official said in a tweet.

The Pakistani boat was reportedly six-seven miles inside the Indian waters and tried to escape from there as soon as the crew saw the ICG ship.

The ICG recovered 2,000kg of fish and 600 litres of fuel from the ship whose crew did not have any document, the report added.

On September 15 last year, the ICG had in a similar operation caught a Pakistani boat with 12 crew members in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast. There has also been a rise in cases of such boats being used to smuggle drugs through the state coast.

On December 20 last year, a Pakistani fishing boat with six crew members and carrying 77 kg of heroin worth around 400 crore was apprehended in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast by the ICG in a joint operation with the state anti-terrorist squad.

(With inputs from agencies)

pakistan
