Cochin airport gets global award for quality of service

The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has won a global award for quality of service. Airport Council International (ACI) Director-General Luis Felipe de Oliveira, in a communiqu announcing the recognition, said the CIAL consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over five years during the past 10 years.

"The Cochin International Airport has consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over five years during the past 10 years and is one of the only six airports worldwide that will receive the recognition this year," he said.

The ACI, a global body of airport operators, established the Roll of Excellence recognition to those airports, which in the opinion of the passengers, have consistently delivered excellent service.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said the ACIs service quality programmes have been helping the airport officials to ensure international standards in airport operations management and the Roll of Excellence honour is definitely a gesture from the global organisation recognising CIALs commitment to the passengers.

"We are grateful for this honour and this will give an impetus for our efforts to facilitate one of the best-in- class travel experiences for the passengers. We have won five ASQ awards consecutively in last five years. The backing of the government of Kerala was tremendous," Suhas said.

The award would be presented during the ACI customer Experience Global summit slated to be held on September 9, 2021, in Montreal, Canada.

