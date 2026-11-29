Calling Hindutva the BJP’s “home ground”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday challenged Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to visit Ayodhya, saying he wanted him to “come and play on our pitch”.
Speaking at a television channel’s event in Varanasi, Adityanath said, “I want him to come and play on our pitch. Riding two boats at the same time is dangerous. I want him to step into our boat, so that it enables us to sink his boat.”
Yadav is scheduled to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya for the first time on December 12. Adityanath said he should first apologise to Hindus for the firing on kar sevaks under the SP government in the 1990s.
Predicting a third consecutive BJP victory in the 2027 Assembly elections, Adityanath said, “No doubt that there will be a hat-trick.” He also dismissed concerns over Gen Z protests and anti-incumbency, claiming that the state had witnessed no youth or farmers’ protests during his tenure.
On the BJP’s chief ministerial face, following Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s recent remarks that the party would contest on its lotus symbol and decide its CM after the results, Adityanath said, “The lotus flower is the face of every BJP worker. The BJP contests elections with the lotus as its face.”{{/usCountry}}
On the BJP’s chief ministerial face, following Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s recent remarks that the party would contest on its lotus symbol and decide its CM after the results, Adityanath said, “The lotus flower is the face of every BJP worker. The BJP contests elections with the lotus as its face.”{{/usCountry}}
He said candidate selection would be based on local and social circumstances, with the party’s election committee and parliamentary board taking the final decisions.
Taking a swipe at Yadav’s PDA rath yatra in Gorakhpur, Adityanath also criticised the SP-Congress alliance, saying a “game of checkmate” was underway between the two parties.
Reacting to his remarks, SP spokesperson Abbas Haider said, “Faith is not a political pitch, nor is Lord Ram the property of any political party.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pankaj Jaiswal is Bureau Chief, Uttar Pradesh. He covers-analyses politics, and assists Hindustan Times reporters across the state. He has 30 years of experience in print media reporting. Based in Lucknow, he started his journalism career at a national English daily in Kanpur after graduating from Christ Church College. He joined Hindustan Times, Lucknow edition, as part of the launch team in 1997. He’s covered everything from rural distress to science, environment, wildlife, and crime. He has travelled extensively in Uttar Pradesh for rural, development, political, and election reporting. His continued interest in rural issues, rural distress, and development journalism has fetched him a handful of prestigious awards and fellowships. Pankaj is a photojournalist too. He clinched the Statesman Award for Rural Reporting—First Prize in 2009 and Third Prize in 2006—for exposing Bundelkhand’s devastating drought and distress: crop failures, farm suicides, migration, debt, and the injustice of meagre compensation cheques between Rs 10 and Rs 20 to farmers by the government from crop loss. He also has been awarded with Hindustan Times internal 'Journalist of the Month' citation over half a dozen times. His relentless reporting in Hindustan Times pulled the Bundelkhand crisis out of obscurity and forced it into the national spotlight, prompting media and government action on one of India’s most neglected regions. Over a decade, he filed hundreds of hard-hitting stories, travelling repeatedly from Lucknow deep into Bundelkhand. He also received the Special Mention KC Kulish International Award 2009. Pankaj also did long-haul political reporting on the most intense political family feud—’The Yadav Family Feud’—between 2016 and 2022.