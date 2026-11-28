New Delhi, DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has said that a comprehensive caste census is the foundation for achieving social justice and equitable representation.

Comprehensive caste census foundation for achieving social justice: DMK MP Wilson more less

Wilson, who is also the convenor of the All India Federation for Social Justice , emphasised that communities which are not counted cannot receive their rightful share in education, employment, political representation and policymaking.

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Chairing a seminar here on caste census with the theme 'Count us to empower us' on the occasion of the birthday of DMK leader and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday, Wilson welcomed the inclusion of caste enumeration in Census 2027.

He stressed the need for transparency, comprehensive data collection and time-bound publication of the findings.

The Rajya Sabha MP recalled the pioneering contribution of the Dravidian movement and the sustained efforts of DMK supremo and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin in championing the demand for a caste census.

He called upon all OBC organisations and other marginalised communities to unite and take the struggle to every part of the country.

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{{^usCountry}} The seminar saw the participants discuss the importance of ensuring coordination among OBC organisations from different states and taking the demand for a comprehensive caste census to the national level, according to a press release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seminar saw the participants discuss the importance of ensuring coordination among OBC organisations from different states and taking the demand for a comprehensive caste census to the national level, according to a press release. {{/usCountry}}

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The need to convert the announcement of caste enumeration into meaningful representation and effective social justice measures was strongly emphasised at the seminar.

Several speakers particularly appreciated the pioneering role played by the Dravidian movement and the DMK in advancing the cause of social justice, reservation and representation.

The leadership of M K Stalin in consistently raising the demand for a caste census and the efforts of Udhayanidhi Stalin in carrying forward the ideals of social justice were acknowledged and appreciated by the participants, the release said.

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The speakers observed that Tamil Nadu's experience in social justice and reservation offers an important model for the rest of the country.

They also appreciated Wilson's continued parliamentary interventions and the efforts of the All India Federation for Social Justice in bringing together organisations and movements from across India.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.