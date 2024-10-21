Menu Explore
Congress leader's jab at CJI DY Chandrachud on 'Ayodhya' remark: ‘Common man can get justice if…’

ByHT News Desk
Oct 21, 2024 01:47 PM IST

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Reacting to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's remark that he had prayed before God to find a solution to the Ayodhya issue, Congress leader Udit Raj on Monday said the common man could get justice “without money” had he prayed for some other issues.

CJI DY Chandrachud addressing an event. (PTI file photo)
CJI DY Chandrachud addressing an event. (PTI file photo)

"Chief Justice Chandrachud ji said that he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ayodhya issue. If he had prayed for some other issues, they would have also been resolved like a common man could get justice from the High Court and Supreme Court without money. Misuse of ED, CBI and IT would have stopped," he wrote on X.

Also read: CJI DY Chandrachud on Ayodhya verdict: ‘Sat before God…’

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday said he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed taluka on Sunday, he said God will find a way if "you have faith".

"Very often we have cases (to adjudicate) but we don't arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute) which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needed to find a solution," he said, reported PTI.

Also read: CJI's warning on derogatory language against women:' No place in courtrooms'

"Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way," he added.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, settled the decades-old temple-mosque dispute in Ayodhya by paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple. The bench also ruled that a mosque would come up on an alternative five-acre plot in the city.

Also read: 'Supreme Court not opposition…': CJI DY Chandrachud on top court's real job

CJI Chandrachud was part of the bench that delivered the verdict.

The Ram temple was inaugurated in January this year.

With inputs from PTI

