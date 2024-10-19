CJI's warning on derogatory language against women:' No place in courtrooms'

In an imperative remark to promote the sanctity and decorum of the judiciary, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said that all forms of derogatory language, especially towards women, should have no place in the courtrooms. CJI DY Chandrachud said that there was a need to redesign the statue of the Lady of Justice. (ANI Pic Service)

The CJI was referring to several complaints filed by women judicial officers about the use of such language by some members of the administrative establishment.

He also stressed on the need to dismantle barriers to ensure democratic access to justice.

"As we strive for inclusivity within our courtrooms, the language which we use must reflect our ethos. We must be vigilant in our choice of words ensuring that our language is not only precise but also respectful and intrusive," the CJI said.

CJI on why language in courtrooms is important

Speaking at the inauguration of the North Goa District Courts Complex, the CJI highlighted the importance of using language in courtrooms that reflects inclusivity, respect, and empowerment.

He said that the language used should not perpetuate stereotypes based on gender, caste, or socioeconomic status.

"Very often, I hear the complaint from women judicial officers that some members of the administrative establishment use derogatory language towards women," the CJI added.

Supreme Court's efforts to raise gender awareness

On steps taken by the Supreme Court to raise gender awareness and beat stereotypes, CJI Chandrachud discussed the top court's efforts to create a handbook on gender that will be used in courtroom discourse.

The top judge also said that the onus falls on the judicial officers to uplift legal discourse and ensure that judgments and orders are available in all regional languages.

The CJI further added that there was a need to redesign the statue of the Lady of Justice as the law is not blind and views everyone equally.

He stressed that the equality of the law goes beyond formal equality and recognizes the substantive need for security, understanding that every individual who enters the court brings their own experiences, struggles, and hopes.

(With PTI inputs)