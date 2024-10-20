'Sat before God for solution': CJI DY Chandrachud on Ayodhya verdict

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Sunday that he had urged God to find a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in 2019. CJI DY Chandrachud. (Hindustan Times)

Addressing a gathering at Kanhersar village in Khed taluka, CJI Chandrachud said if one has faith, God will always find a way.

Justice Chandrachud was part of the five-member bench that resolved the decades-old Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute.

He said the matter was before him for a decision for three months. He said he sat before God and sought a solution to the matter.

"Very often we have cases (to adjudicate) but we don't arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute) which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needed to find a solution," he said.

Asserting that he prays regularly, the CJI said, "Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way."

In November 2019, the Supreme Court, headed by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, resolved the issue by giving the disputed piece of land to the Hindu side. The bench also ruled that a mosque would come up on an alternative five-acre plot in Ayodhya.

The temple was inaugurated in January this year.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Justice DY Chandrachud said that everyone must play their part in protecting communities, as climate change affects not only affluent societies but also the most marginalised.

Also read: Top court’s efficiency depends on AoR’s assistance, says CJI

“This is not necessarily our doing. We are the inheritors of the actions of previous societies across the world in their pursuit of industrialisation and greenhouse gas emissions. However, we must do our part to protect our communities. As we know, climate change is not only impacting affluent societies; it is also affecting the most marginalised,” he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI