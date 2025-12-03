Kickstarting seat sharing talks for the 2026 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, a five-member team of the Congress, constituted to hold discussions on number of seats, will meet DMK president and chief minister MK Stalin and the ruling party’s team seat sharing committee on December 3 in Chennai. Cong team to meet Stalin, kick start seat talks for 2026 polls

The five-member committee of the Congress is chaired by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Girish Chodankar, and comprises party leaders Suraj Hegde and Nivedith Alva, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai, and Congress legislature leader Rajesh Kumar.

The Congress had on November 21 confirmed that they will continue with the DMK’s Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu that is part of the INDIA bloc putting an end to speculation that the national party is considering an alliance with actor Vijay’s fledging Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

The speculation had intensified after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Vijay over the phone a day after 41 people were killed at a stampede in TVK’s rally in Karur on September 27.

DMK leaders say that they are in a good position to offer the same number of seats that alliance parties contested in the previous assembly elections in 2021. “But, almost all allies want more seats,” said a senior DMK leader not wishing to be named.

A Congress leader said, “Cadres are seeking more seats. Some want us to negotiate 45 seats.”