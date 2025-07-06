Congress accuses ECI of conspiring with BJP in Bihar; Poll body denies

The Congress on Sunday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to disenfranchise voters in Bihar while criticising the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) being carried out in the poll-bound state. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo)

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “With the cooperation of the Election Commission, the master plan that BJP had devised to deprive crores of people in Bihar of their voting rights now seems to be ensnaring the BJP itself… Forcibly depriving the poor, weak, deprived, Dalit, oppressed, and backward people of their voting rights is the very conspiracy of BJP-RSS.”

The SIR in Bihar is being carried out ahead of the state elections, slated for October-November, 2025. According to ECI, all individuals whose names weren’t included in the 2003 electoral rolls need to prove that they are actual citizens of India, by submitting any one out of 11 documents, such as a birth certificate or ID card issued by the government. ECI says this revision is necessary due to rapid urbanisation and migration in Bihar, non-reported deaths, and concerns about illegal foreign immigrants. The list of documents asked for has been criticised on the basis that it doesn’t include commonly available documents such as Aadhaar card or a voter card, although ECI has clarified that the list is supposed to be “indicative, not exhaustive.”

Taking to X, Kharge said that public opposition has forced ECI and the BJP to backtrack. Referring to an ad posted by ECI, which asked voters to fill out the necessary form and submit to their Booth Level Officer (BLO) even if they didn’t have the required supporting documents, he said – “This is part of the BJP’s tactic to mislead and confuse the public… Bihar is the birthplace of democracy. The people of Bihar will surely respond to this BJP attack on democracy and the Constitution in the upcoming elections.”

ECI has denied the claims that there have been any modifications to the procedure of the SIR. “SIR is being conducted as per instructions dated 24.06.2025 only as there is no change in the instructions”, it said. The poll body also warned the public about “incorrect and misleading statements” being made by unnamed persons to confuse people.