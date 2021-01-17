Congress, LF leaders hold seat-sharing talks in poll-bound West Bengal
Senior leaders of the Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front met here on Sunday and held discussions on seat sharing and other poll-related preparations, sources in two camps said.
During the 2016 state elections, too, the two parties had stitched an alliance and bagged 76 of the 294 assembly seats.
State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, following the meeting, said talks on seat-sharing between the two sides are likely to conclude by the end of the month.
"We have agreed to contest the polls together. We had a positive discussion... and there is no disagreement..." Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said.
Echoing him, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said the two parties will hold more such discussions before they arrive at a decision on seat-sharing.
Among others, Left Front veteran Suryakant Mishra and Congress leader Abdul Mannan were present at the meeting.
According to the sources, the parties are likely to hold a mega joint rally in the city sometime soon.
Elections to the 294-member Bengal assembly are likely to be held in April-May.
