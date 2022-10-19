Kharge to be next Congress president, Tharoor concedes poll defeat

Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday conceded the defeat in the Congress presidential election to Mallikarjun Kharge. While Kharge secured 7,897 votes, Tharoor got about 1,000 votes and 416 votes were rejected. Karti Chidambaram, a counting agent for Tharoor, declared after the counting process was over that Kharge had won the polls and the Kerala MP had got 1,072 votes.

“Total counted votes were 9,385, of which Mallikarjun Kharge received 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor received 1,072 votes. Invalid votes- 416… I hereby declare Mallikarjun Kharge as the elected president of Congress,” Madhusudan Mistry, Congress central election authority chairman said at a press conference.

Kharge will be the first non-Gandhi president in 24 years.

“It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia &I wish @Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India,” Tharoor tweeted.

"The decision of the party delegates is final and I accept it humbly. It is a privilege to be a member of a party that allows its workers to choose their president," Tharoor said.

"Our new president is a party colleague and senior who brings ample leadership and experience to the table. Under his guidance, I am confident that we can all collectively take the party to new heights," Tharoor added.

Tharoor said the party owes an "irredeemable debt" to outgoing president Sonia Gandhi, for her quarter-century of the party's leadership and for being the anchor during our most crucial moments.

"Her decision to authorise this election process, which has given us new pathways to the future, is undoubtedly a fitting testament to her sagacity and vision for our party. I hope she continues to guide, motivate and inspire the party’s new leadership team in overcoming the challenges ahead," Tharoor said.

He also thanked former president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for doing their own bit to support free and neutral elections.

"The Nehru-Gandhi family has held, and will always hold, a special place in the hearts of Congress party members — and with good reason too," he said.

Over 9,500 delegates cast their votes in the presidential election which took place at the culmination of the party's organisational polls.

The elected president will take charge after Diwali in the presence of senior leaders in a programme at the Congress headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies)

