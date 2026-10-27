Congress questions RAF deployment amid Arunachal dam protests; 26 arrested in Pasighat, violence spreads to Upper Subansiri

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday criticised the reported deployment of 250 additional Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in areas affected by the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), accusing the state government of relying on security measures instead of dialogue to address growing opposition to the mega-dam.

Arunachal Pradesh Police and CRPF personnel conduct a flag march amid tensions over the proposed Siang Multipurpose Hydroelectric Project, at Geku, in Upper Siang district, (PTI)

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The criticism came as East Siang police confirmed the arrest of 26 people, including five juveniles, in connection with last week's violence in Pasighat, while fresh incidents of vandalism and injuries to security personnel were reported during another anti-dam protest in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

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APCC general secretary and spokesperson Kon Jirjo Jotham described the additional RAF deployment as "irresponsible, provocative and deeply alarming", alleging that the BJP-led government was attempting to intimidate communities raising concerns over their land, livelihoods and future.

The party warned that increasing security deployment without addressing the underlying grievances could deepen tensions across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts, where opposition to the proposed 11,200-MW SUMP has intensified in recent weeks.

While condemning the violence, arson and vandalism reported during the October 23 bandh, the Congress demanded an independent inquiry into the alleged use of tear gas against protesters at Dite Dime near Geku in Upper Siang district.

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{{^usCountry}} It also called for a substantial reduction in additional RAF deployments, the release of detainees wherever legally justified, the withdrawal of protest-related cases wherever permissible, and the suspension of pre-feasibility report (PFR) survey activities until meaningful consultations are held with affected communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also called for a substantial reduction in additional RAF deployments, the release of detainees wherever legally justified, the withdrawal of protest-related cases wherever permissible, and the suspension of pre-feasibility report (PFR) survey activities until meaningful consultations are held with affected communities. {{/usCountry}}

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The APCC further sought details of the reported ₹350-crore Special Development and Livelihood Package, including its eligibility criteria, beneficiary lists and implementation status.

Questioning the government's handling of the unrest, the party alleged that assurances reportedly made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu during meetings with Adi youths had failed to restore public confidence.

It urged the government to initiate time-bound dialogue with affected communities and organisations opposing the project.

26 people arrested

Meanwhile, East Siang superintendent of police Pankaj Lamba confirmed that 26 people, including five juveniles, had been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Pasighat during the October 23 anti-SUMP bandh.

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Prominent anti-dam activist Ebo Mili and youth leader Otul Jerang, who have been leading protests against the proposed project, are among those arrested.

Police have registered eight criminal cases under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while six others have been detained for questioning.

The arrests followed a 12-hour shutdown across Siang, Upper Siang and parts of East Siang districts, called by organisations demanding the release of activists detained during earlier demonstrations.

Tensions escalated after security personnel reportedly fired tear gas to disperse protesters near Geku. Four women were subsequently admitted to the local primary health centre, but police later clarified that all four were discharged after medical observation.

The unrest subsequently spread to Pasighat, where an NHPC office was set ablaze, a police station was attacked, and several vehicles were damaged.

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The residences of Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Kaling Moyong and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering were also vandalised, along with the office of Adi Bane Kebang, the apex organisation of the Adi community.

Stir against another hydropower project

Even as tensions continued in the Siang belt, protests against another proposed hydropower project turned violent in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

A 12-hour bandh, called by the All Tagin Students Union (ATSU), along with other student organisations and land-affected groups, was organised over concerns about the proposed 1,605-MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project, which is also associated with the Menga Dam.

The protesting organisations also raised objections to an alleged attempt to detain the ATSU president.

Upper Subansiri superintendent of police Pawan Kumar Yadav said protesters damaged NHPC equipment, two police vehicles and an NHPC vehicle during the agitation.

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A police constable, identified as Hibu Lasha, and a CRPF personnel sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment in Ziro, he said.

Yadav said the bandh was subsequently called off, with traffic movement and commercial activities returning to normal. He added that a property assessment survey was conducted peacefully in Jarring, Gusar and Lable despite the protests.

Police also carried out a flag march in Daporijo township and appealed to youths to maintain peace and refrain from violence.

The situation in the district was normal but remained under close monitoring, the SP said.

Chief minister Pema Khandu had earlier maintained that the preliminary feasibility exercise for SUMP did not constitute approval for the construction of the dam and reiterated the government's willingness to engage with affected communities through dialogue.