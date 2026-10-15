The Congress’ efforts to bring civil society on board for its protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar have seen limited success but an attempt was made to reach out to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) through advocate Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday, people aware of the details said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with NSUI protesters who were beaten during recent protests, at Janpath on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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According to the people cited above, Bhushan tried to bring the CJP leadership to a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders hosted by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Tuesday evening.

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The CJP, however, did not attend the meeting. There was no formal discussion on the outfit during the meeting, the people said.

Deep Dive Why did Congress reach out to the Cockroach Janta Party during its protests against the Chief Election Commissioner? Congress was seeking support from civil society and other organisations for protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral-roll revision. Rahul Gandhi described the different protests as part of one cause. Why did Congress change its stance toward the CJP? Congress had previously described the CJP as an AAP proxy and an activist group. After CJP leaders were detained, Rahul Gandhi publicly backed their protest and said the different groups were united in demanding constitutional rights. Did the CJP attend Rahul Gandhi's INDIA bloc meeting? No. Advocate Prashant Bhushan tried to bring CJP leaders to the meeting at Rahul Gandhi’s residence, but the CJP did not attend. The meeting did not formally discuss the outfit.

The Congress’ invite signals a shift in stance since the party has, in the past, called the CJP a “proxy” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said it is not a recognised political outfit but an activist group. Gandhi’s willingness to accommodate the CJP in the meeting, however, changed the perception, the people said.

The move also comes at a time when the Congress leadership is asking civil society and other organisations to join their protests against Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, Gandhi sought to blur the lines between the Opposition’s protests, student agitations and the CJP’s demonstrations, declaring that all of them were “one protest.” "All protests are one protest. There are no parallel protests. We don’t care who you are,” he said, dubbing the CJP’s efforts as “students tried to protest.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, Gandhi sought to blur the lines between the Opposition’s protests, student agitations and the CJP’s demonstrations, declaring that all of them were “one protest.” "All protests are one protest. There are no parallel protests. We don’t care who you are,” he said, dubbing the CJP’s efforts as “students tried to protest.” {{/usCountry}}

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After CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to 5-day judicial custody over alleged breach of security at Jantar Mandar, Gandhi on Wednesday said: "What crime did they commit? Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice. Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it."

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According to a senior opposition leader, after the two CJP leaders were held under preventive arrest, outfit founder Abhijeet Dipke informed a senior Trinamool Congress leader, who coordinated with other opposition leaders for a synchronised condemnation.

While the Congress remained skeptical about the CJP in the past, parties such as the TMC, AAP and Left bloc have maintained regular contact with the CJP, and also offered them support and coordination.