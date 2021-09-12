Congress’ student body passes resolution to re-appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of Congress, on Sunday proposed to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the party chief.

In its two-day National Executive ‘Sankalp’, the NSUI resolved and proposed in “one voice” that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be appointed the next President of the Indian National Congress.

“Mr Rahul Gandhi is the foremost and honest leader who took a stand and strengthened the voice of students for their betterment, and also helped in garnering enough support by raising matters of students’ importance and also look for adequate justice for the students’ fraternity on varied subjects to fight for democracy and transparency,” the NSUI’s statement read.

It further said, “We recognise Sri Rahul Gandhi’s dedication to India’s students which empowers us, and re-affirm our faith in his keen leadership abilities and statesmanship under which India can reach the pinnacle of success developing into a more sustainable and peaceful society.”

The NSUI further said that students feel safe and secure under his guardianship and visionary leadership for socio-political governance.

Taking it to Twitter to show his support, NSUI general secretary Vishal Chaudhary tweeted, “I support the Resolution passed at the #Sankalp2021-National Executive meeting of @NSUI for Hon’ble Shri @RahulGandhi ji to become president of @INCIndia again. #MyLeaderRahulGandhi.”

The NSUI’s resolution comes a week after the Youth Congress passed a similar resolution to appoint Gandhi the party chief once again. The move came at the conclusion of ICY’s two-day national executive meeting last Monday.

Rahul Gandhi, who took over as the Congress president from Sonia Gandhi in 2017, quit the post after the party’s flop show in the 2019 general elections.

In his resignation letter, Gandhi had stated that a non-Gandhi should head the Congress, which has mostly been run by members of the Nehru-Gandhi family during its 135-year-long history.