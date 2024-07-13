Congress terms Modi govt's J&K move ‘betrayal’: ‘Has only two meanings’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over its move to vest more powers in the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir for taking decisions on matters related to police and all-India service officers. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party president Mallikarjun Kharge. (AICC)

Kharge alleged that the Modi government wants to delay the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and, even if the statehood is restored, wants to keep the newly elected state government at the mercy of the L-G.

The Union home ministry amended the rules under the Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was enacted for the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh while abrogating Article 370.

The move gives more powers to the Jammu and Kashmir L-G for taking decisions on police, officers of all-India services such as the IAS and the IPS, and granting sanctions for prosecution in various cases.

“Modi Govt’s betrayal of Jammu and Kashmir continues unabated!” the Congress president posted on X.

Kharge said the insertion of new sections giving more powers to the L-G has “only two meanings”.

“Modi Govt wants to delay the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, even though the Supreme Court has mandated Assembly Elections by Sept 30th, 2024,” the veteran Congress leader wrote.

“Even if full statehood is restored, it wants to keep the newly elected State Govt at the mercy of the LG, by clamping its executive power,” he added. “Another example of “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” continuing daily under Modi Govt.”

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday voiced their strong opposition to the Centre's move, with main regional outfits -- the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) -- saying the decision would "disempower" the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve better than a "powerless, rubber stamp" chief minister who will have to beg the Lieutenant Governor to get a peon appointed.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter and her media advisor, Iltija Mufti, said the order seeks to disempower the powers of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.