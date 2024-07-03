Will not accept Delhi-like statehood for J&K: Altaf Bukhari

After failing to open its account in the Lok Sabha polls, Apni Party said a statehood model akin to Delhi will not be acceptable for Jammu and Kashmir. Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari (File)

Party president Altaf Bukhari, the first local politician to open dialogue with the Centre post the abrogation of Article 370, said in a perceived attempt to reach out to the public said it was essential to restore statehood even before conducting assembly elections in order to safeguard the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir .

Chairing the first party meeting since the Lok Sabha polls debacle in Srinagar, Bukhari said, “The statehood for Jammu and Kashmir must be the same as it was before August 5, 2019. Any distortion to that statehood or any attempt to impose a Delhi-like statehood will not be acceptable to the Apni Party, and we will oppose it tooth and nail.”

The meeting, which was attended by senior leaders, comes a week after the party dissolved all its units in the UT.

“The meeting aimed to discuss party matters, pressing public issues, and outline the future,” a party spokesperson said.

Many party leaders highlighted the need to raise pro-people issues especially statehood and adopt a strategy to distance themselves from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We will go for a pro people agenda. Statehood, land and job rights from day one was one top of our agenda,” a senior Apni Party leader said.

Besides the restoration of statehood before the assembly elections, party leaders demanded release of prisoners; revocation of Armed Forces Special Powers Act and reinstating of gazetted holiday on July 13 which was abolished by the Lt Governor after abrogation of Article 370.

Apni Party, comprising former legislators and ministers mostly from the Peoples Democratic Party, was established soon after abrogation of Article 370. Even Bukhari was the first leader who said that he isn’t averse to forge an alliance with the BJP.

Sources said the party will be setting up new units and also adopt pro-people policies to win support in the public, especially after both its Lok Sabha candidates lost their deposits.