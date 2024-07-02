Terrorist’s associate held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army arrested the north Kashmir resident at a checkpoint in Bomai on Sunday night in Baramulla district
Security forces arrested a terrorist's associate in Sopore, Baramulla, and recovered IED materials, arms and ammunition from him, officials said. They said police and the army arrested the north Kashmir resident at a checkpoint in Bomai on Sunday night in Baramulla district. "At around 1940 hours, Sopore Police alongwith Army (22RR) and CRPF (179Bn) established a joint naka at Machipora, Bomai. During checking, a vehicle coming from Bomai towards Machipora was intercepted. The driver of the vehicle tried to flee, but the alert party apprehended him," a police spokesperson said. The accused, Waheed ul Zahoor of Hadipora, has been booked.
