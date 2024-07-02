 Terrorist’s associate held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
Terrorist’s associate held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 02, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army arrested the north Kashmir resident at a checkpoint in Bomai on Sunday night in Baramulla district

Security forces arrested a terrorist’s associate in Sopore, Baramulla, and recovered IED materials, arms and ammunition from him, officials said. They said police and the army arrested the north Kashmir resident at a checkpoint in Bomai on Sunday night in Baramulla district. “At around 1940 hours, Sopore Police alongwith Army (22RR) and CRPF (179Bn) established a joint naka at Machipora, Bomai. During checking, a vehicle coming from Bomai towards Machipora was intercepted. The driver of the vehicle tried to flee, but the alert party apprehended him,” a police spokesperson said. The accused, Waheed ul Zahoor of Hadipora, has been booked.htc

A terrorist’s associate was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore. (HT File)
Other news in brief:

Jammu The police remand of Mian Abdul Qayoom, former president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, was extended by six days by a designated NIA court in Jammu on Monday.Qayoom was arrested on June 25 for his alleged involvement in the murder conspiracy of fellow advocate Babar Qadri in 2020. During the court proceedings, the judge noted that the investigation is still at an initial stage and further remand of the accused is necessary Qadri was fatally shot at his residence in Srinagar September 2020.

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir tourism department expressed its desire to host the Indian cricket team in tof celebrate their T20 World Cup 2024 win. They congratulated the team and invited them for a sojourn. “Congratulations to Team India on winning the T20 World Cup 2024!! We welcome our champions to visit Jammu and Kashmir to continue the celebrations! It would be an honour to host you in the Crown of Incredible India. @PMOIndia,” the department said in a post on X. Tourism director Raja Yaqoob Farooq said they would try to be good hosts for the winning team.htc

