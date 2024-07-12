 Restore statehood, hold assembly elections at the earliest: Lone - Hindustan Times
Restore statehood, hold assembly elections at the earliest: Lone

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 12, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Lone said that only an administration accountable to the people of J&K has the right to rule and administer J&K. Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’, Lone said, “It is imperative that assembly elections are held on time. I honestly believe that only an administration accountable to the people of J&K has the right to rule and administer.”

People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone on Thursday asked the Centre to restore statehood and hold the assembly elections at the earliest.

He expressed his preference for a locally elected government, even if led by his political rivals, saying, “Let my worst electoral rival be elected. I would prefer that government a million times over an alien government which falsely claims to be stakeholders with political and social sanctity. They don’t and never will. A non-resident government would be unacceptable here or in any part of India. Would those in charge accept non-resident governments in their own states?”

“A humble appeal to the GOI: End this pain. First restore statehood, not out of charity but as a matter of right. Hold elections and transfer power to the new government. Good or bad, people will elect, and the elected will govern, just like in the rest of the country. No government is perfect, and none will ever be. Despite imperfections, like in other states, let the newly elected government take office,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Restore statehood, hold assembly elections at the earliest: Lone
Follow Us On