Satheesan or KC? or Chennithala? Congress top brass to meet former Kerala chiefs as CM choice yet to be made

The Congress high command has called former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) presidents and senior party leaders to New Delhi for discussions on Tuesday, as uncertainty over the next chief minister continued in the southern state a week after the assembly poll results were announced. Muraleedharan, who won the recent polls from Vattiyoorkavu constituency, said the decision on the CM’s post is expected within the next 48 hours. (PTI)

Former Congress Kerala chiefs K Muraleedharan and VM Sudheeran confirmed they would travel to the national capital at the direction of the high command.

“It was a surprise when they (AICC) called me. I have booked a flight to Delhi tomorrow. I assume, I will be asked about the state’s current political atmosphere. I will give clear answers to the questions they ask me,” said Sudheeran, who served as state party chief during 2014 to 2017.

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The development comes as the Congress top leadership has failed to decide on a chief ministerial nominee a week after the party-led United Democratic Front (UDF) swept the April 9 Kerala assembly polls, winning 102 of the state’s 140 seats. On Saturday, the Congress top brass held a meeting in Delhi to discuss government formation in Kerala. The meeting convened by party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence was attended by senior leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi, current KPCC president Sunny Joseph, general secretary (organisation) Venugopal and senior leaders from the state Chennithala and Satheesan.

Ever since the poll results were announced on May 4, hectic lobbying has been underway by the camps of three top contenders for the CM’s post — VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and KC Venugopal.

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Muraleedharan, who won the recent polls from Vattiyoorkavu constituency, said the decision on the CM’s post is expected within the next 48 hours.

“When the two AICC observers came to Kerala last week, I relayed my opinion. I will stick to the same opinion. I don’t know what they (AICC) will ask. Whatever the high command decides, all the leaders are bound to accept it,” Muraleedharan, who served as the state party chief from 2001 to 2004, told reporters.

He admitted that the “delay” in announcing the CM candidate was stirring disquiet among party workers and leaders in the state.

Chennithala said that all senior leaders, including him, would abide by the final decision of the high command. “The party’s high command will take an appropriate decision and everyone will abide by it. I am a disciplined party worker and have always stood with the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key constituent of the UDF with 22 seats, has expressed strong displeasure over the delay in picking the chief minister.

IUML’s Malappuram district general secretary P Abdul Hameed said the delay had already caused dissatisfaction among the party workers and the public. “The decision has already been delayed. If it is prolonged further, there will be repercussions. We hope the AICC leadership realises this,” he told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)