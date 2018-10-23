Constituency watch: Three-time Bharatpur MP has the edge

Kumher-deeg assembly constituency was formed joining Kumher and Deeg — which were earlier different constituencies — after the delimitation process undertaken in 2008. The constituency, which has 2,34,374 voters, is dominated by the Jat community.

At present, Vishvendra Singh, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Bharatpur who belongs to the Congress, represents the constituency. Singh, a three-time MP from Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat and two-time MLA, was elected to the Lok Sabha first time 1989 on the BJP ticket, but he resigned from the seat in 1991 over the reservation issue demanding quota on economic basis.

In 1995, he was elected to the Rajasthan assembly from Nadbai seat on the Congress ticket. In 1999, he again contested for the Lok Sabha seat on the BJP ticket and won. He represented the Lok Sabha seat again in 2004, but in 2008, he deserted the BJP and joined the Congress. His wife Divya Singh was also elected as MP from Bharatpur on the BJP ticket in 1996.

In 2013, Vishvendra was elected to the state assembly again from Congress ticket defeating BJP candidate Dr Digamber Singh by 11,162 votes. Targeting the ruling BJP in the state, Vishvendra said that former chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government launched the Chambal drinking water project in Mallah in 2013 to provide water in some parts of the district, but the project is still pending despite the five-year BJP rule.

“Kumher-deeg area has been facing water shortage for drinking and irrigation purposes. We have been demanding Chambal and Yamuna water through Gurgaon canal from Haryana. BJP government failed to provide water from Yamuna and Chambal. While Congress government launched a project, but BJP government didn’t push it,” he said.

Vishvendra has friends across the party line and enjoys a lot of respect. He was the one who demanded from the senior Congress leaders to declare the chief minister’s face for Rajasthan in the coming assembly elections. In the coming elections, Vishvendra may get the support of Scheduled Caste voters, as he supported a Jatav candidate, Mahendra Jatav, to become the chairman of Kumher municipality, which was a reserved seat.

Lakhan Singh, a farmer of Hingoli, said, “Our MLA is available 24 hours to hear the problems of people and solve them. He tried to provide water for drinking and irrigation.” Ajeet Singh, a student, said, “Singh is the first MLA from Kumher-deeg who was not from the ruling party, but still developed rural areas with facilities of water and electricity.”

Raja Ram, a farmer of Sinsini village, said, “Most political leaders are involved in corruption, but Vishvendra Singh developed the area by spending from his pocket apart from the MLA budget.” Mohan Singh, sarpanch of Rarah, said, “Constituency progressed during BJP government. Locals hope for further development if Digamber Singh’s son Shailesh Singh will be elected.”

This time Shailesh Singh, whose father died in 2017, will contest the election on BJP ticket from the seat. Shailesh Singh said that people in the constituency could not receive the benefit of government’s welfare schemes in the leadership of Vishvendra Singh. “Constituency needs industries to provide job to youths and stop migration,” he said.

