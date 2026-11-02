Chandigarh, The Constitution of India is more than just a framework for governance; it embodies the nation's soul and serves as a symbol of its national consciousness, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated on Monday.

Constitution not just framework for governance, it is nation's soul: LS Speaker Om Birla

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Noting that the Constitution embodies the aspirations and expectations of millions of citizens, Birla said: "Guided by the Constitution, our collective effort should be focused on ensuring governance and administration are rooted in public service."

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Birla highlighted that agreement and disagreement have always been the strengths of our democracy.

"In a democracy, both consensus and dissent must be respected. A diversity of ideas offers new perspectives, while collective efforts drive the nation and the state forward," Birla said in Panchkula, Haryana, during the inaugural session of the "Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan" organised by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha as part of 'Samvidhan Pakhwada.'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, several Haryana Ministers, sitting and former MLAs from across parties were among those present.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} With Haryana celebrating 60 years since its formation as a separate state, Birla remarked that the state's journey of development, despite numerous challenges, serves as an inspiring example of hard work, courage, and collective effort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Haryana celebrating 60 years since its formation as a separate state, Birla remarked that the state's journey of development, despite numerous challenges, serves as an inspiring example of hard work, courage, and collective effort. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He added that the participation and engagement of the populace in the democratic process, from the Panchayat level to Parliament, constitute the greatest strength of India's democracy.

Birla noted that the adoption of parliamentary democracy, in spite of India's vast linguistic, cultural, religious, and geographical diversity, is a testament to the foresight of our Constitution's framers.

"Every article and concept within the Constitution provides direction for our lives and reinforces the ideals of equal rights, justice, and fraternity," he said.

Addressing the gathering, comprising several sitting and former legislators, Birla emphasised that it is the responsibility of legislators to communicate the expectations and aspirations of the public to the House, enact laws in the public interest, and strengthen democratic traditions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He explained that the legislature is tasked with enacting laws, the executive with implementing them impartially, and the judiciary with ensuring justice for all. "The Constitution has clearly defined the role and responsibility of each institution," he said.

He said the vision of developed Haryana and a developed India can be realised only by fostering healthy traditions, meaningful dialogue, and collective efforts within democratic institutions.

He asserted that among all democratic countries in the world, the Constitution of India serves as a guiding light, carrying our democratic traditions forward.

"Today, we remember the vision, values, and resolve of the remarkable individuals who framed a Constitution that laid the foundation for modern India," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.