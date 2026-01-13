'Control': Indian Army's word of caution to Pakistan over drone sightings
Indian Army chief General Dwivedi said Pakistan's military operations had been told to control what he said were drone intrusions from Pakistan into India.
India's army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Tuesday said Pakistan has been asked to “control” what he described were drone intrusions from the neighbouring country into India. The issue was reportedly raised in the weekly DGMO (Director General of Military Operations)-level meet on Tuesday.
Chief of the Army Staff, in a warning of sorts at the annual press conference of the Indian Army on Tuesday, said the head of Pakistan's military operations had been told to control what he said were drone intrusions from Pakistan into India.
Situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains sensitive but firmly under control, the Army chief said on Tuesday.
Giving more details on the sightings, General Upendra Dwivedi said the drones seen were very small and “come with their lights on”, not flying at very high altitudes. Around six drones were seen on January 10, and two to three were seen on the January 11 and 12, he said.
“These, I believe, were defensive drones, which were trying to see if any action was being taken against us. It's possible they also wanted to see if there were any gaps, any laxity in the Indian Army, any gaps through which they could send terrorists,” General Dwivedi said, adding that he believes “they must have received a negative response”.
Listen in
“They must have seen that as of today, there is no such place, no such gap from where they can send them [terrorist],” General Dwivedi added.
"But this is certain: we had a DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) talk today. This matter was discussed in that talk, and they were told that this is unacceptable to us, and please control. This has been conveyed to them...," he said.
“Lagaam lagaiye,” Gen Upendra Dwivedi said, to be precise.
Drone sightings
Drones - suspected to be from Pakistan - were spotted along India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district and Jammu and Kashmir over Sunday and Monday.
A suspicious drone was spotted in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Monday night over a gas-based thermal power plant, the location of which is closer to the India-Pakistan border, an earlier HT report quoted police.
Confirming the development, Ramgarh police station in-charge Bhutaram Bishnoi said a probe is underway adding that flying drones in the district is completely prohibited without prior permission.
According to eyewitnesses, the drone was first noticed at around 10pm above the power plant premises. Locals said it continued to circle the nearby airspace for nearly an hour.
Meanwhile, security was tightened in the Samba district on Monday after a few drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were sighted along the Line of Control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the late hours of Sunday.
The development reportedly prompted the Indian Army to undertake counter-unmanned aerial systems measures.
"A few Pakistan Army drones were sighted along the line of control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army troops undertook counter-unmanned aerial systems measures, forcing them to return," ANI news agency quoted defence sources.