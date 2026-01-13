'Control': Indian Army's word of caution to Pakistan over drone sightings

India's army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Tuesday said Pakistan has been asked to “control” what he described were drone intrusions from the neighbouring country into India. The issue was reportedly raised in the weekly DGMO (Director General of Military Operations)-level meet on Tuesday. Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi addresses an annual press conference in New Delhi on Monday (AFP)

Situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains sensitive but firmly under control, the Army chief said on Tuesday.

Giving more details on the sightings, General Upendra Dwivedi said the drones seen were very small and “come with their lights on”, not flying at very high altitudes. Around six drones were seen on January 10, and two to three were seen on the January 11 and 12, he said.

“These, I believe, were defensive drones, which were trying to see if any action was being taken against us. It's possible they also wanted to see if there were any gaps, any laxity in the Indian Army, any gaps through which they could send terrorists,” General Dwivedi said, adding that he believes “they must have received a negative response”.