The co-owner of the building which collapsed in Delhi’s Shahdara remains absconding, police said on Wednesday adding that they are searching for him. The man, who is the brother of the arrested main accused Surender Singh, has been on the run since Tuesday morning.
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An old building had collapsed in Shahdara’s Jwala Nagar on Tuesday, killing a three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man.
Initial probe into the collapse
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According to the initial probe into the incident, an old steel girder supporting the roof gave way, bringing down the roof of the ground floor and triggering the collapse of the structure.
“The steel girder was in a very poor condition and appears to have given way, causing the roof to collapse. Vibrations caused by trains passing on the adjoining railway track may also have contributed to the collapse,” a police officer said.
The two-storey building in lane number 6 collapsed around 10.09am on Tuesday. The deceased were identified. Four others, including the deceased child’s mother Khushbu, 27, were injured and rescued from the debris.
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The two-storey building in lane number 6 collapsed around 10.09am on Tuesday. The deceased were identified. Four others, including the deceased child’s mother Khushbu, 27, were injured and rescued from the debris.
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Police had earlier arrested Singh, one of the owners of the building, in connection with the case.
Building condition and residents’ concerns
The building was decades old and stood barely 30 metres from the railway track between Vivek Vihar and Shahdara stations. An initial Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) inspection found that it stood on allegedly encroached railway land and was constructed using an iron bar and stone slabs.
Locals had said the structure shook whenever trains passed nearby. Families living in the building had also alleged that they repeatedly asked the owners to carry out repairs, but their requests were ignored.
Police are examining the structural condition of the building and the circumstances leading to the collapse as part of the investigation.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many people were killed in the building collapse?
A three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were killed.
What did the initial probe identify as a possible cause of the collapse?
The initial probe found that an old steel girder supporting the roof gave way. Police said vibrations from trains passing on the adjoining railway track may also have contributed.
Who has been arrested in connection with the case?
Police arrested Surender Singh, one of the building’s owners. His brother, the other co-owner, remains absconding.
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Co-owner of building which collapsed in Delhi’s Shahdara absconding: Police
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