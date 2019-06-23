Today in New Delhi, India
Cop killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

india Updated: Jun 23, 2019 18:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Bijapur
A policeman was killed by Maoists at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday, a police official said.(File Photo)

The incident took place around 2 pm when assistant constable Chaitu Kadti went to the market in Mirtur village along with his family members, he said.

A ‘small action team’ of Maoists(typically comprising four to five cadres) suddenly stabbed Kadti with knives, killing him on the spot, and fled, the official said.

The rebels did not harm the family members of Kadti, who was posted at Mirtur police station, he said.

On getting information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, the official said.

A search was underway to nab the assailants, he added.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 18:08 IST

