Cops fined Rs 10,000 for giving wrong info to Vyapam whistle-blower

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:34 IST

A fine of Rs 10,000 has been imposed on a Madhya Pradesh police inspector by the Gwalior’s inspector general of police for allegedly giving false information to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by a Vyapam scam whistle-blower.

Whistle-blower Ashish Chaturvedi had sought information, through an RTI application, as to who ordered a 24x7 videography of his movements after he was provided security cover.

Chaturvedi, who was provided security personnel in 2015 after receiving threats to his life for exposing Vyapam Scam, moved Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the 24x7 surveillance, citing breach of privacy and violation of fundamental principles of his right to privacy.

The High Court has issued notices to the state home department and director general of police, Madhya Pradesh. However, MP’s police department, in its reply to the notice submitted to the court, said that camera surveillance on Chaturvedi was for the sake of his security.

Chaturvedi said, “The personal security officer (PSO) was recording everything. My family members and friends stopped talking to me in front of the PSO’s camera. Even, PSO was recording my phone conversation. When I asked the Jhansi Road Police Station through an RTI on who had instructed the PSO to follow him with a camera, the town inspector Rajkumar Sharma said he was given instructions by senior officers.”

After the court notices, four inquiries were conducted in this regard and action was taken against the town inspector of police on the report of Gwalior superintendent of police Navneet Bhasin.

Inspector general of police (IG) of Gwalior Raja Babu Singh said, “A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the town inspector Rajkumar Sharma for tarnishing the image of senior police officers and furnishing wrong details.”

However, Chaturvedi has said that an FIR should be registered against the police officer for violating his Right to Privacy under Article 21.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 20:34 IST