Corbett field director Saket Badola applies for VRS on ‘personal grounds’

Field director of Corbett Tiger Reserve Saket Badola, a senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, has applied for voluntary retirement from service.

Badola said he had endeavoured to give his best throughout his service career. (Saket Badola)

Badola, an IFS officer of the 2008 batch from the Uttarakhand cadre, currently serving as Chief Conservator of Forests, announced his decision in a statement on X, saying he took the call after months of serious contemplation and was seeking voluntary retirement from the IFS on “personal grounds”.

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“After months of serious contemplation, I have decided to voluntarily retire from the Indian Forest Service on personal grounds,” he said.

Recalling his journey, Badola said that coming from a humble family in Pauri district of Uttarakhand, joining an All India Service had been nothing short of a dream.

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“Today, as I look back on my long and fulfilling career, I feel deeply grateful for the opportunities I have had to serve the public, contribute to nature and wildlife conservation, and, most importantly, understand the grassroots challenges facing our nation,” he said.

Badola said he had endeavoured to give his best throughout his service career and hoped to continue contributing towards nation-building in the future.

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He also expressed gratitude to his colleagues in the service, forest staff, family, friends and the public for their support and affection.

“I sincerely hope to continue receiving the same warmth, affection, and support, in whatever path destiny may carve out for me,” he said.