So far, 23,170,964 samples have been tested for the coronavirus disease in Karnataka. In picture - Health worker directs arriving passengers towards Covid-19 testing counter outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP)
Live

LIVE: China reports 11 fresh cases of Covid-19

  • India witnessed a grim milestone on Thursday as the number of daily cases breached the 2-lakh mark. The country's Covid-19 caseload has now reached to 14,074,564 and the death toll has increased to 173,123.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 08:13 AM IST

The coronavirus disease continued to rage across the world as the number global number of infection surged past 138.6 million cases. While the death toll neared 3 million, according to the tally by Bloomberg.

In the United States, many states and cities are reporting a surplus of vaccines, signalling that demand is slowing after more than 75 million people got fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 5,800 cases have been detected in the country in which a fully vaccinated person caught Covid-19 infection.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

India witnessed a grim milestone on Thursday as the number of daily cases breached the 2-lakh mark. The country's Covid-19 caseload has now reached to 14,074,564 and the death toll has increased to 173,123.

In Japan, official mulled cancellation of Tokyo Olympics as the country struggled with a surge in coronavirus cases less than 100 days before the Games are due to begin.

In Europe, France became the latest country to surpass 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 and Portugal will stick to plans to gradually ease curbs.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 16, 2021 08:13 AM IST

    Critically ill patients being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh: CMO

    Patients who are critically ill due to Covid-19 in Haridwar are being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh, said, Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer. "Those belonging to Haridwar being sent to home isolation & people from outside being hospitalised. No situation of panic in Haridwar hospitals," he added.

  • APR 16, 2021 07:39 AM IST

    China reports 11 fresh cases of Covid-19

    China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases in mainland on April 15. The number is up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

india news

