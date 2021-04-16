LIVE: China reports 11 fresh cases of Covid-19
- India witnessed a grim milestone on Thursday as the number of daily cases breached the 2-lakh mark. The country's Covid-19 caseload has now reached to 14,074,564 and the death toll has increased to 173,123.
The coronavirus disease continued to rage across the world as the number global number of infection surged past 138.6 million cases. While the death toll neared 3 million, according to the tally by Bloomberg.
In the United States, many states and cities are reporting a surplus of vaccines, signalling that demand is slowing after more than 75 million people got fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 5,800 cases have been detected in the country in which a fully vaccinated person caught Covid-19 infection.
Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage
India witnessed a grim milestone on Thursday as the number of daily cases breached the 2-lakh mark. The country's Covid-19 caseload has now reached to 14,074,564 and the death toll has increased to 173,123.
In Japan, official mulled cancellation of Tokyo Olympics as the country struggled with a surge in coronavirus cases less than 100 days before the Games are due to begin.
In Europe, France became the latest country to surpass 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 and Portugal will stick to plans to gradually ease curbs.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 16, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Critically ill patients being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh: CMO
Patients who are critically ill due to Covid-19 in Haridwar are being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh, said, Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer. "Those belonging to Haridwar being sent to home isolation & people from outside being hospitalised. No situation of panic in Haridwar hospitals," he added.
-
APR 16, 2021 07:39 AM IST
China reports 11 fresh cases of Covid-19
China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases in mainland on April 15. The number is up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.
Get our daily newsletter
CBI files second case against ex-TMC MP in a week
Maharashtra reports 61,695 Covid-19 cases
Covid-19: What you need to know today
- Based on health ministry’s data, India registered more than 200,000 daily new cases in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, with the actual number likely to be 10 times as high.
Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas, parts of NW India
Delhi HC denies bail to Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed gun at cop during riots
- A picture of Pathan, 24, showing him pointing a pistol at an unarmed Delhi Police head constable, Deepak Dahiya, during the communal violence last year in Seelampur, went viral on social media.
LIVE: China reports 11 fresh cases of Covid-19
- India witnessed a grim milestone on Thursday as the number of daily cases breached the 2-lakh mark. The country's Covid-19 caseload has now reached to 14,074,564 and the death toll has increased to 173,123.
'Can face people's anger, can't see piles of bodies': Anil Vij on Covid curbs
CBI to probe conspiracy against ex-Isro scientist
- The bench, headed by justice AM Khanwilkar, termed the matter “serious”, and required “deeper investigation” into the role of the officers responsible for the false implication of the former space scientist.