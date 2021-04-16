LIVE: China reports 11 fresh cases of Covid-19

The coronavirus disease continued to rage across the world as the number global number of infection surged past 138.6 million cases. While the death toll neared 3 million, according to the tally by Bloomberg.

In the United States, many states and cities are reporting a surplus of vaccines, signalling that demand is slowing after more than 75 million people got fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 5,800 cases have been detected in the country in which a fully vaccinated person caught Covid-19 infection.

India witnessed a grim milestone on Thursday as the number of daily cases breached the 2-lakh mark. The country's Covid-19 caseload has now reached to 14,074,564 and the death toll has increased to 173,123.

In Japan, official mulled cancellation of Tokyo Olympics as the country struggled with a surge in coronavirus cases less than 100 days before the Games are due to begin.

In Europe, France became the latest country to surpass 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 and Portugal will stick to plans to gradually ease curbs.

