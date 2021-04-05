LIVE: Argentina registers 9,955 new Covid-19 cases, 93 deaths
- Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 131,896,980 on Monday, according to data collated by worldometer.
India recorded 93,249 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday which pushed the country's infection tally to 12,485,509. 513 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours which pushed the death toll from the virus to 164,623. The spike in the infections prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a high-level meeting on Sunday morning to take stock of the situation. In the meeting, Prime minister Modi said that states must take the necessary steps and impose the required restrictions to contain the outbreak.
Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 131,896,980 on Monday, according to data collated by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,865,509 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 106,183,010 have recovered from the infection across the world so far. The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 05, 2021 08:59 AM IST
CM Adityanath receives first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, urges people to follow health norms
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received his first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow and urged people to take all precautions amind growing cases of coronavirus. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Ministry for making the vaccine available free of cost. I also thank the scientists of the country. The vaccine is completely safe. We all should take it when our turn comes," Adityanath said after taking the first dose. "I appeal to the people to take all precautions even after taking the vaccine. The new Covid-19 wave is the result of our complacency in observing Covid appropriate behaviour," he added.
-
APR 05, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Argentina registers 9,955 new Covid-19 cases, 93 deaths
Argentina registered 9,955 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 2,393,492, according to the country's ministry of health.
The ministry also reported 93 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide death toll to 56,199. A total of 2,140,480 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 196,813 cases remain active, it said.
-
APR 05, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Covid-19: Indonesia to extend limitations on movement
Restrictions on people moving around the country will remain in place for two weeks starting April 6, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s Covid-19 task force said, with more areas included in this round.
-
APR 05, 2021 07:43 AM IST
China reports biggest daily Covid-19 case jump in over 2 months
China reported its biggest daily jump in new Covid-19 cases in more than two months, as a city on the border with Myanmar in southwestern Yunnan province accounted for all new local cases. Ruili's local government put residents in its urban area under home quarantine, launched a massive testing drive and began restricting people from leaving and entering the city from last week after reporting Covid-19 patients. The city accounted for all of the 15 new local cases reported on April 4. The total number of new Covid-19 infections, including imported infections originating from overseas, stood at 32, marking the highest total since Jan. 31.
Get our daily newsletter
News updates from HT: BJP says Baghel was campaigning in Assam after jawans died
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Widespread rains over western Himalayas till April 8: IMD
Maoist ambush: Baghel was campaigning in Assam after jawans died, says BJP
LIVE: Argentina registers 9,955 new Covid-19 cases, 93 deaths
- Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 131,896,980 on Monday, according to data collated by worldometer.
Chenab Arch Bridge set to be world's highest rail bridge. All you need to know
- The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467m.
22 jawans killed in ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar
- The police said that out of the 22 jawans killed in the attack, eight were from district reserve guard, six CoBRA commandos, six special task force (STF) members, and one jawan of the “Bastariya” battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Drone shows tractor trolleys used to carry up to 20 dead Maoists: Officials
- The information on the Maoist deaths was backed by surveillance inputs captured by a Heron drone which indicated that two tractor-trolleys were used to ferry the dead extremists back into deep forests, the person added.
Ambulance used to ferry Ansari to Mohali found abandoned in Rupnagar: Police
On India visit, Kerry to push for cutting fossil fuel imprint
- Officials in the Union environment ministry said there is a diplomatic push to announce a target of achieving net zero emissions by the mid-century, like 58 other countries have announced.
India's Covid-19 outbreak at its worst
- The number of cases recorded on Sunday are a sharp increase from the 92,961 reported a day earlier, and represents a surge that has sustained over the last three weeks.
WWII veteran on new mission to motivate others to get vaccinated
- The Indore resident, Ramlal Sabharwal said that the Covid-19 pandemic is one of the longest battles faced by the world, after the two World Wars.
Poor quality of legal education worrying, says justice Ramana
- According to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), the total number of pending cases in the subordinate judiciary (courts below the level of the high court) was 37.2 million at the end of January 2021.