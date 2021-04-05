IND USA
LIVE: Argentina registers 9,955 new Covid-19 cases, 93 deaths
A heath worker conducts Covid-19 testing of a man at Dadar market, amid a surge in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, in Mumbai.
A heath worker conducts Covid-19 testing of a man at Dadar market, amid a surge in coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, in Mumbai.(HT Photo)
Live

LIVE: Argentina registers 9,955 new Covid-19 cases, 93 deaths

  • Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 131,896,980 on Monday, according to data collated by worldometer.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 08:59 AM IST

India recorded 93,249 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday which pushed the country's infection tally to 12,485,509. 513 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours which pushed the death toll from the virus to 164,623. The spike in the infections prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a high-level meeting on Sunday morning to take stock of the situation. In the meeting, Prime minister Modi said that states must take the necessary steps and impose the required restrictions to contain the outbreak.

Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 131,896,980 on Monday, according to data collated by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,865,509 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 106,183,010 have recovered from the infection across the world so far. The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 05, 2021 08:59 AM IST

    CM Adityanath receives first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, urges people to follow health norms

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received his first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow and urged people to take all precautions amind growing cases of coronavirus. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Ministry for making the vaccine available free of cost. I also thank the scientists of the country. The vaccine is completely safe. We all should take it when our turn comes," Adityanath said after taking the first dose. "I appeal to the people to take all precautions even after taking the vaccine. The new Covid-19 wave is the result of our complacency in observing Covid appropriate behaviour," he added.

  • APR 05, 2021 08:10 AM IST

    Argentina registers 9,955 new Covid-19 cases, 93 deaths

    Argentina registered 9,955 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 2,393,492, according to the country's ministry of health.

    The ministry also reported 93 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide death toll to 56,199. A total of 2,140,480 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 196,813 cases remain active, it said.

  • APR 05, 2021 08:07 AM IST

    Covid-19: Indonesia to extend limitations on movement

    Restrictions on people moving around the country will remain in place for two weeks starting April 6, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s Covid-19 task force said, with more areas included in this round.

  • APR 05, 2021 07:43 AM IST

    China reports biggest daily Covid-19 case jump in over 2 months

    China reported its biggest daily jump in new Covid-19 cases in more than two months, as a city on the border with Myanmar in southwestern Yunnan province accounted for all new local cases. Ruili's local government put residents in its urban area under home quarantine, launched a massive testing drive and began restricting people from leaving and entering the city from last week after reporting Covid-19 patients. The city accounted for all of the 15 new local cases reported on April 4. The total number of new Covid-19 infections, including imported infections originating from overseas, stood at 32, marking the highest total since Jan. 31.

