LIVE: Argentina registers 9,955 new Covid-19 cases, 93 deaths

India recorded 93,249 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday which pushed the country's infection tally to 12,485,509. 513 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours which pushed the death toll from the virus to 164,623. The spike in the infections prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a high-level meeting on Sunday morning to take stock of the situation. In the meeting, Prime minister Modi said that states must take the necessary steps and impose the required restrictions to contain the outbreak.

Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 131,896,980 on Monday, according to data collated by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,865,509 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 106,183,010 have recovered from the infection across the world so far. The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.