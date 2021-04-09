LIVE: Odisha reports 1,282 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Breaching another record, India on Thursday reported more than 126,000 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections in a single day, which took the active cases tally to nearly a million — 910,319, according to the Union health ministry. More than 9.40 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Thursday, the 83rd day of vaccination. Many states have appealed to the Centre for additional vaccine supply citing shortage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said states should observe a 'vaccine festival' between April 11-14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries against Covid-19.
Over 133 million people have been affected by the coronavirus disease so far, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 trackers. Brazil, with the second-highest deaths from Covid-19, as per the tracker, reported a record of 4,249 fatalities in a single day. The situation in Brazil is on the edge with overwhelmed healthcare and vaccine shortage, reported Bloomberg. The vaccination drive in the US has picked up the pace. Over 175 million doses have been administered to date in the US and at this pace, another three months are estimated to cover 75 per cent of the population, reported Bloomberg.
APR 09, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital suspends non-Covid services amid rise in cases
In view of the surge of Covid-19 patients, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi suspended all the non-Covid-19 services with immediate effect till further orders, reported ANI.
APR 09, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Over 94 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Health minister
Today at 9 o'clock, the latest figures suggest that 9,43,34,262 doses have been given to people in India. In the last 24 hours, we've given 36,91,511 doses. Last week we even gave 43 Lakh doses one day, probably the highest given anywhere in the whole world, said Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.
APR 09, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Odisha reports 1,282 new Covid-19 cases
Odisha reported 1,282 new Covid-19, 228 recoveries and one death on April 8, reported ANI.
APR 09, 2021 10:22 AM IST
More than 1.3 million test done for Covid-19 on April 8: ICMR
25,40,41,584 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 8th April 2021. Of these 13,64,205 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
APR 09, 2021 09:50 AM IST
India reports over 131,000 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 13 million
India on Friday reported 131, 968 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, tally crossed 13 million, according to the Union health ministry.
APR 09, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Australia to purchase 20 million additional doses of Pfizer Covid-19 shot
Australia will purchase another 20 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, reported Reuters.
APR 09, 2021 09:22 AM IST
South Korea imposes ban on clubs, bars amid fears of 4th Covid wave
South Korea will reimpose a ban on nightclubs, karaoke bars and other nightly entertainment facilities, authorities said on Friday, after the number of new coronavirus cases surged, fanning fears over a potential fourth wave of outbreaks, reported Reuters.
APR 09, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Australia: New South Wales temporarily suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine use
Australia's most populous state said on Friday it has temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine following updated advice from the federal government, reported Reuters.
APR 09, 2021 08:35 AM IST
37 doctors of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital test Covid-19 positive
At least 37 doctors of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, as per the hospital sources on Thursday, reported ANI.
APR 09, 2021 08:17 AM IST
90 students of IIT Roorkee test Covid-19 positive
A total of 90 students have tested positive for Covid-19 at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in the last few days, said IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava on Thursday, reported ANI.
APR 09, 2021 07:27 AM IST
China reports 21 new Covid-19 cases
China reported 21 new Covid-19 cases on April 8, down from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday, reported Reuters.
