LIVE | Over 3.3 million Covid vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours: Govt

A man wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant after the government eased Covid-19 induced lockdown restrictions.
  • Globally, more than 173 million people have been affected by Covid-19 to date and over 3.7 million lost their lives to the disease, according to the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 10:13 AM IST

India's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) caseload currently stands at over 28.9 million after the country registered 100,636 new cases on Monday, the lowest in 61 days, according to the Union health ministry data. After witnessing the devastating wrath of the second wave of the disease, the country is now seeing a declining trajectory of new infections and active cases, as it reported less than 200,000 cases for the 11th straight day on Monday, the health ministry said. The active caseload saw a net decline of 76,190 Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate stands at 4.85 per cent, according to government data.


More than 23.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that free vaccination will be available to everyone above the age of 18 from June 21.


Globally, more than 173 million people have been affected by the virus to date and over 3.7 million lost their lives to the disease, according to the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker. The pressure on China for transparent communication regarding the Covid origins continues. US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States in coordination with the international community will continue to press China to be transparent and forthcoming with data and information, reported AP. The World Health Organisation (WHO), meanwhile, warned about overpriced Covid vaccines and substandard products from intermediaries saying that countries should buy only WHO-certified vaccines and make sure to identify the origins of the product, reported ANI.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 08, 2021 10:13 AM IST

    Over 3.3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours: Health ministry

  • JUN 08, 2021 09:53 AM IST

    Over 1.8 million samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR

  • JUN 08, 2021 09:14 AM IST

    India reports 86,498 new Covid-19 cases, 2,123 deaths

    India on Tuesday reported less than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases and 2,123 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry data.

  • JUN 08, 2021 08:54 AM IST

    Odisha: 70 inmates, 5 employees test positive for Covid-19 in Gunupur jail so far

    Around 70 out of 113 inmates and five employees of Gunupur sub-jail in Odisha's Rayagada district tested positive for Covid-19 so far, ANI quoted Kamakshya Prasad Pati, jail superintendent of Gunupur sub-jail as saying.

  • JUN 08, 2021 08:13 AM IST

    UK could delay easing Covid-19 restrictions by 2 weeks: Report

    The UK's plan of easing coronavirus restrictions on June 21 could be delayed by two weeks as the chief medical officer and chief scientific officer gave a ' fairly grim' briefing to the cabinet ministers, highlighting the concerns over rate of transmission of new variants. The officials also said that the vaccinations didn't give 100 per cent protection, Bloomberg reported citing a report by the Times of London.

  • JUN 08, 2021 07:55 AM IST

    Need to increase Covid-19 vaccination production capacity globally: Blinken

    As the US decides to send millions of Covid-19 vaccines to nations across the globe, the secretary of state Tony Blinken said there is a need to increase production capacity on a regional basis worldwide.

  • JUN 08, 2021 07:20 AM IST

    Chile reports nearly 7,000 new Covid-19 cases, toll crosses 30,000-mark

    Chile's Covid-19 death toll crossed 30,000-mark on Monday as it reported 121 deaths in the last 24 hours. Chile logged 6,958 new coronavirus cases that took the tally to 1,434,884, according to the health ministry, reported ANI.

India is currently serving the 2021-22 term as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council and will assume the Presidency of the 15-nation UN organ in August.(AP Photo)
india news

India joins UN Economic and Social Council for 2022-24 term

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 10:04 AM IST
India was elected in the Asia-Pacific States category along with Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Oman in the elections held on Monday.
Kayakalp organisation volunteers distribute hand wash and face mask to commercial sex workers and art kit to their kids in Budhwar Peth in Pune on May 8. (HT file photo)
india news

Commercial sex workers largely left out of welfare measures amid Covid: NGOs

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:23 AM IST
The finding is based on consultations NGOs Diksha (Kolkata), SPID Society (New Delhi), Anay Rahit Zindagi (ARZ) in Goa, and Prayas (Mumbai) have conducted. The NGOs found commercial sex workers faced a complete loss of livelihood because of the pandemic and lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples for Covid test, at a Government Hospital, in Karol Bagh, in New Delhi, India (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
india news

India sees less than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time in over 2 months

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:59 AM IST
With this latest single-day rise of 86,498 Covid-19 cases, India's infection tally has risen to 28,996,473 including a death toll of 351,309 with 2123 fresh fatalities.
The state government, CM Reddy said, is assisting the beneficiaries to construct 28.30 lakh pucca houses with an estimated cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,944 crores under PMAY rural and urban schemes.(PTI)
india news

Andhra CM Reddy writes to PM Modi, seeks infrastructural help in PMAY colonies

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:19 AM IST
In his letter to PM Modi, Jagan said that more than three crore houses have been sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh in the last seven years by the central government. Reddy also said that the Centre assisted the release with almost 3 lakh crore.
Rperesentative Image (Reuters)
india news

How Centre will vaccinate all 940 million adults against Covid by December

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:54 AM IST
According to Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, 536 million vaccine doses are available for use till July while 1336 million more doses will be made available from August-December.
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural representing awareness measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai on June 6. (AFP)
india news

Maharashtra records 10,219 Covid-19 cases

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Factors such as ramping of tests, faster diagnosis as well as availability of medication are believed to have contributed to this decline. Pune has the highest active Covid-19 (19,645) down from 120,512 on May 7, followed by Kolhapur (18,520)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(PTI / File Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Bihar CM to decide on lockdown extension today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 08:50 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma approved the rehabilitation package under the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) accord in a meeting in Guwahati. (PTI)
india news

Assam govt approves 160cr rehabilitation package for former Bodo rebels

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 08:38 AM IST
As per the Bodo peace accord, all the four NDFB factions will abjure violence, surrender their weapons and disband their armed organizations within one month in return.
Monsoon rains in Kochi, Kerala on Saturday, June 5. (AP)
india news

Monsoon to cover all of east India by June 13: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Widespread rainfall activity is very likely over most parts of east India and adjoining central India from June 10 onwards under the influence of this low pressure area
In a report carried by Livehindustan, owner of Paras Hospital in Agra said that there was an acute shortage of oxygen on April 26.(Representative Photo)
india news

Probe ordered after 22 die in 'mock oxygen drill' at Agra hospital: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh denied that 22 patients died that day. He said that on April 26 and 27, only seven patients died in Paras Hospital.
A man wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant after the government eased Covid-19 induced lockdown restrictions.(PTI)
india news

LIVE | Over 1.8 million samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Anil Deshmukh had resigned from the post of Maharashtra home minister after the high court directed the CBI to initiate an enquiry into allegations levelled against him by ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.(HT File Photo)
india news

Bombay HC to hear Maharashtra's plea against CBI FIR in Anil Deshmukh case

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:06 AM IST
The CBI has sought communication about the reinstatement of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze and alleged undue influence over the transfer of police officers by the home department.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will hold a meeting of the disaster management group on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in the state.(Santosh Kumar/HT File Photo)
india news

Bihar lockdown to be extended? CM Nitish Kumar to decide today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The Bihar government had on May 31 extended Covid-19 lockdown till June 8, following a review of the situation by chief minister Nitish Kumar and state officials. This was the fourth extension of the lockdown that began on May 5.
A unidentified woman, left, takes a meal offered by commuters and a migrant daily wage laborer from western Maharashtra state, currently jobless because of a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, outside a closed shop in Hyderabad.(AP)
india news

Telangana cabinet to meet today to decide Covid-19 curbs extension

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 06:01 AM IST
  • Telangana extended the ongoing Covid-19 curbs on May 31 that were supposed to conclude on the very day. The curbs were further extended for 10 days to contain the spread of the disease.
According to IMD, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind occurred in several districts of West Bengal.(Representative Photo/ANI)
india news

20 killed due to lightning in West Bengal, Centre announces 2 lakh ex-gratia

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 05:15 AM IST
According to West Bengal State disaster management authority, Murshidabad, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur district were among those affected by lightning.
