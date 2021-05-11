LIVE: Karnataka to form task force to tackle third Covid wave

The World Health Organization (WHO) sees the highly contagious variant of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spreading in India as a global concern. India on Monday saw 366,161 fresh infections in the previous 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry dashboard. The new Covid-19 cases took the active caseload of the nation to over 3.74 million (3,745,237) and death toll to 246,116.





The nation's capital, New Delhi extended its lockdown for another week as it battled a wave of coronavirus infections and warned about a potentially deadly fungal infection in Covid-19 patients. Uttar Pradesh also extended its lockdown till May 17 with stricter measures.





Meanwhile, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan has termed the rate of coronavirus infections and deaths in India as "worrying" and called on governments to boost exercises on reporting actual numbers.





"I would say that at this point of time, the situation is very worrying, the daily number of cases and deaths that we are seeing today in India and other countries in the Southeast area region is a big concern for us and we also realise that these are underestimates. Every country in the world, in fact, the number of cases and deaths has been underestimated to its true number," she told ANI.