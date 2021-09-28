Covid origin: WHO sets up crack team for a fresh probe

The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking to revive an investigation into the origin of Covid-19, a US media report said.

The world health body is assembling a team of 20 scientists to hunt for new evidence, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

According to the WSJ report, the new probe comes following an initial WHO inquiry found that the data provided by Chinese scientists was insufficient to answer key questions about the origin of the coronavirus.

It stated that the new team of scientists, which includes specialists in laboratory safety and biosecurity and experts in geneticists, may be charged with examining whether the virus emerged from a lab, as well as broader inquiries into future virus risks and the links with human behaviour.

Meanwhile, parts of the US health system “are in dire straits”, as the spread of the Delta variant forces some states to prepare for rationed medical care, Rochelle Walensky, head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

“That means that we are talking about who is going to get a ventilator, who is going to get an ICU bed,” Walensky said on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

Pfizer said on Monday it has started a large study testing its investigational oral antiviral drug for the prevention of Covid-19 infection among those who have been exposed to the virus.