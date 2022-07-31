Home / India News / Covid: With 19,673 cases, India sees minor dip in tally

Covid: With 19,673 cases, India sees minor dip in tally

india news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 10:40 AM IST
  • As many as 87.52 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, of which nearly 4 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a man for Covid-19 testing, amid a recent surge in the coronavirus cases in India, in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a man for Covid-19 testing, amid a recent surge in the coronavirus cases in India, in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India on Sunday reported a minor dip in daily Covid-19 tally with 19,673 fresh cases. In the same time span, the country also reported 45 Covid-related deaths. The fresh figures have taken the total number of Covid cases registered since the start of the pandemic in the country to 4,40,19,811, while the death toll has climbed to 5,26,357.

A day ago, 20,408 cases and 44 deaths were logged across the country.

The active cases have risen from 1,43,384 to 1,43,676 and they now comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry data showed.

19,336 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,33,49,778. The recovery rate stood at 98.48 per cent.

As many as 87.52 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, of which nearly 4 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the ongoing nationwide Covid vaccination campaign, 204.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. More than 27 lakh doses were administered till 7pm Saturday, data by the health ministry showed on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus covid-19
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out