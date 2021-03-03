Covid-19: Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covidshield vaccine made in India
The first Canada-bound shipment of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in India arrived in Toronto on Wednesday morning.
A consignment of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the brand Covishield was sent by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). It was received by its Canadian partner, Verity Pharmaceuticals, located in the Greater Toronto Area town of Mississauga.
Delivery of the first tranche of a total of two million doses scheduled by mid-May was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
During a media interaction, he said, “Very early this morning, our first half a million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine from the Serum Institute arrived in Canada. Already, the national operations centre has worked with provinces and territories to coordinate shipments of these vaccines across the country. Our priority is to get doses into arms as soon as possible.”
The shipment has an expiry date of about a month from now and Canadian public health authorities are accelerating the process of getting the doses distributed and administered across the country.
Health Canada had given authorisation to the SII product last week. Canada is the first Western nation and the only G7 country to receive vaccines from India under the government’s Vaccine Maitri initiative.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is the third shot to have been cleared by Canada after those made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Canada will receive a total of 22 million doses of the AstraZeneca inoculation, which includes the consignment from India.
Trudeau had called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February with a request for vaccines and the Indian PM had then took to Twitter to say that he “was happy to receive a call from my friend, @JustinTrudeau”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India signs pact with Philippines for supply of BrahMos missile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why EC opted for 8-phase polls in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt allows 24x7 vaccination as surge continues in six states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covidshield vaccine made in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt deploys 1000 men to contain huge blaze in Similipal National Park
- Similipal, among the few included by the UNESCO in its list of critical biosphere reserves of the world, covers an area of 5569 sq km and contributes 38% of the total protected area network in Odisha. It is also one of the oldest tiger reserves in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha warns people against fake co-morbidity certificates for Covid-19 vaccine
- The Union health ministry last week had specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infosys, Accenture to cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for Indian employees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana clears 75% quota for local candidates in private sector
- Haryana's new law provides reservation for local people in private sector jobs with a monthly salary of less than ₹50,000 for 10 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flags off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special Train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Reckless': Naga group on governor RN Ravi's peace talks concluded statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security forces bust Hizbul Mujahideen hideout in Awantipora forest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Knives, mobile phones, lighters seized during raids in jails across Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA starts probe in Bengal railway station blast that injured minister
- The NIA has not ruled out the possibility of the involvement Bangladeshi terror outfit JMB into the bomb attack.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre sends ‘clarification’ to states, UTs on new digital media rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox