Covid-19 LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh reports 1,955 cases of black fungus
India's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection tally shot up to 29,089,069 on Wednesday, as the country reported as many as 92,596 fresh cases in the preceding 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said. India's Covid-19 death toll has now reached 353,523, with as many as 2,219 new fatalities being recorded in the same duration. India's tally of daily new Covid-19 cases has dipped under the one lakh mark after 63 days, signalling the receding second wave of the pandemic threw the country's medical health infrastructure out of gear in the last two months. According to the Union health ministry, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 5.66%, while the daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.66%, less than 10 percentage points for the 16th consecutive day.
India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive has been open to adults across age groups for 40 days and several variations in coverage are clear across the country’s states, data analysed by HT shows. While Himachal Pradesh is the clear leader in terms of administering doses to the largest proportion of its adults (38%), states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu have not managed to give a single shot to even 15% of those eligible for vaccines.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 10, 2021 08:33 AM IST
G7 plans 1 billion extra doses of Covid-19 vaccines, cover 80% of the world’s adult population
The Group of Seven is set to vow to deliver at least 1 billion extra doses of Covid-19 vaccines over the next year to help cover 80% of the world’s adult population, a move designed to end the pandemic in 2022, according to a draft communique seen by Bloomberg News. It will also call for a new study into the origins of the coronavirus.
-
JUN 10, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Covid-19: Bihar sends samples of floating bodies in Ganga for testing
Days after bodies were found floating in Ganga in the state, samples collected from the river have been sent for testing to check for Covid-19 contamination in the water, informed Bihar state pollution control board scientist, Navin Kumar.
-
JUN 10, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 1,955 cases of black fungus; 1,301 active
-
JUN 10, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Covid-19 curfew: Bhopal to unlock from today, markets allowed to open
Markets in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal will reopen from Thursday after the easing of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced curfew. This was announced by the state minister for medical education, Vishvas Sarang, on Monday. Bhopal was put under 'corona curfew' on April 1 to check the spread of Covid-19 cases during the deadly second wave. The unlocking began on June 1.