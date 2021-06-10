Home / India News / Covid-19 LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh reports 1,955 cases of black fungus
Live

Covid-19 LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh reports 1,955 cases of black fungus

India's Covid-19 numbers signal the receding second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic which threw the country's medical health infrastructure out of gear in the last two months.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:33 AM IST

India's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection tally shot up to 29,089,069 on Wednesday, as the country reported as many as 92,596 fresh cases in the preceding 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said. India's Covid-19 death toll has now reached 353,523, with as many as 2,219 new fatalities being recorded in the same duration. India's tally of daily new Covid-19 cases has dipped under the one lakh mark after 63 days, signalling the receding second wave of the pandemic threw the country's medical health infrastructure out of gear in the last two months. According to the Union health ministry, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 5.66%, while the daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.66%, less than 10 percentage points for the 16th consecutive day.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive has been open to adults across age groups for 40 days and several variations in coverage are clear across the country’s states, data analysed by HT shows. While Himachal Pradesh is the clear leader in terms of administering doses to the largest proportion of its adults (38%), states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu have not managed to give a single shot to even 15% of those eligible for vaccines.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 10, 2021 08:33 AM IST

    G7 plans 1 billion extra doses of Covid-19 vaccines, cover 80% of the world’s adult population

    The Group of Seven is set to vow to deliver at least 1 billion extra doses of Covid-19 vaccines over the next year to help cover 80% of the world’s adult population, a move designed to end the pandemic in 2022, according to a draft communique seen by Bloomberg News. It will also call for a new study into the origins of the coronavirus.

  • JUN 10, 2021 08:10 AM IST

    Covid-19: Bihar sends samples of floating bodies in Ganga for testing

    Days after bodies were found floating in Ganga in the state, samples collected from the river have been sent for testing to check for Covid-19 contamination in the water, informed Bihar state pollution control board scientist, Navin Kumar.

  • JUN 10, 2021 07:24 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh reports 1,955 cases of black fungus; 1,301 active

  • JUN 10, 2021 07:22 AM IST

    Covid-19 curfew: Bhopal to unlock from today, markets allowed to open

    Markets in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal will reopen from Thursday after the easing of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced curfew. This was announced by the state minister for medical education, Vishvas Sarang, on Monday. Bhopal was put under 'corona curfew' on April 1 to check the spread of Covid-19 cases during the deadly second wave. The unlocking began on June 1.

Topics
india news

Maha witnesses downward curve; records 10,989 fresh Covid cases

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:49 AM IST
Six districts — Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Pune — contribute over 50% of state’s daily cases. Experts and health department officials said the viral activity works in a differential manner and the areas showing higher number of cases will eventually come down
india news

Odisha to widen expressway in 2 of poorest districts for economic development

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:42 AM IST
he Aspirational District programme of the Narendra Modi government aimed at transforming 115 backward districts in 28 states through convergence of Central and state schemes.
india news

Dominica declared Mehul Choksi prohibited immigrant, show documents

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Mehul Choksi's lawyers claimed last week that the businessman can't be arrested by the Dominican police as he is not a 'prohibited immigrant'. Documents accessed by HT debunk the claim.
india news

Congress to hold symbolic protests against rising fuel price on June 11

By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:40 AM IST
There will be no public meeting during the protests. Party leaders and workers will ensure adherence to Covid protocol, said a party statement
india news

IMD forecasts 'heavy to very' rainfall in parts of India. Check list of states

Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 07:52 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the southwest monsoon would become more intense, leading to heavy rainfall in the east and central India in the coming six-seven days.
india news

LIVE: Thane witnesses landslides, wall collapses, tree falls due to heavy rains

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Mumbai Rains Live: Mumbai has so far recorded 416.2 mm rainfall from June 1 to June 9 against a monthly average of 493.1 mm. While Wednesday's downpour from 8.30 am and 5.30 pm accounts for 43.6% of Mumbai's average rainfall in the month of June, which is at 505 mm.
india news

Rapper MC Kode traced: What led to the week-long search

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Aditya Tiwari, aka MC Kode, a Delhi-based rapper, posted an Instagram story on June 2 where he hinted towards suicide. The rapper said the constant suffering, and trials and tribulations of life have made him weak.
india news

First solar eclipse of 2021 today, nearly all of India to miss out

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Solar Eclipse June 2021: In India, the solar eclipse will be visible only in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.
india news

Yogi Adityanath releases 1,000 maintenance allowance to 23 lakh beneficiaries

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath virtually interacted with workers from different districts of Uttar Pradesh. He enquired about their work, home and family before taking feedback on various government schemes.
india news

Jagan to meet Shah in Delhi today, likely to discuss Polavaram project

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 05:34 AM IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet other Union minister too, including water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The Polavaram project is an under construction multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari River.
india news

'Congress gave him recognition': DK Shivakumar takes a swipe at Jitin Prasada

ANI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:53 AM IST
"The Congress Party has built Jitin Prasada. It is the Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family that gave him recognition. If he is recognized today, it is only because of the Congress party. He should not forget this," Shivakumar said.
india news

Tamil Nadu assembly session to begin with Governor's address on June 21: Speaker

PTI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:46 AM IST
The session would commence at 10am. After the Governors address, the Assembly's business advisory committee would meet to decide on the duration of the session, speaker of the house M Appavu said.
india news

Lightning strikes kill 32 in Bengal in two days

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Lightning and thunderstorm continued to hit some districts even on Wednesday; while the India Meteorological Department said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into some parts of West Bengal over the next two days.
india news

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage crosses 240 million-mark

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 01:33 AM IST
The country has administered cumulatively 242,479,167 vaccine doses, according to a provisional report at 7 pm on Wednesday.
