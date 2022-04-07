Home / India News / Covid-19: India reports first case of highly transmissible XE variant
Covid-19: India reports first case of highly transmissible XE variant

The hybrid of two omicron strains BA.1 and BA.2 was detected in a 50-year-old woman who had traveled to the city from South Africa in February, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.
The hybrid strain, which was first detected in the UK, could be the most transmissible variant yet, according to the World Health Organization.(HT file photo)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 01:09 AM IST
Bloomberg |

Mumbai’s city administration reported India’s first case of the highly-transmissible coronavirus variant, XE, on Wednesday.

The asymptomatic patient had no cormorbidities and had been quarantined after being diagnosed almost a month later in March, the BMC said.

The hybrid strain, which was first detected in the UK, could be the most transmissible variant yet, according to the World Health Organization. It is estimated to spread 10% more easily than BA.2, which itself was more transmissible than original omicron. 

 

