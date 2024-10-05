Agartala, CPI politburo member Manik Sarkar on Saturday urged the interim government in Bangladesh to ensure safety and security of minority people in the neighbouring country. CPI(M)'s Manik Sarkar urges Bangla govt to take measures to protect minorities

His comment comes in the backdrop of reports of attacks on people belonging to minority communities in some areas of the neighbouring country.

While addressing a rally organised by the Left parties to protest against the recent attacks on minorities after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, the former Tripura chief minister said a "responsible administration can't remain silent" over such atrocities.

"The chief of the interim government in Bangladesh had promised for restoration of democracy in the country at the UN general assembly. We expect that his promise will be translated into action with effective measures to protect the rights of minorities there," Sarkar said.

He also urged "positive-minded people to come forward to put an end to the atrocities" on minorities in the neighbouring country.

The Left leader also recalled the mass exodus of Chakma people from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tract to Tripura's Sabroom subdivision during the BNP regime.

"Due to systematic attacks on minorities in CHT, thousands of Chakma people had to leave their homeland and take shelter in Sabroom of South Tripura district. Then chief minister Nripen Chakraborty and the people of Tripura offered shelter and food to Chakma refugees. It happened during the BNP regime. The problem was solved after the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina returned to power," the veteran CPI leader said.

He also said, "We expect the present government will take effective steps to protect the rights of minorities in Bangladesh to keep the promise of installing democracy there in true sense."

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma claimed that many Buddhists, priests and church leaders were still receiving threats in Bangladesh.

"The real test of the Bangladesh government will be if they can protect the minorities during the festive month of pujas. Many Buddhist, priests and church leaders have informed me about the continuous threats coming to them.

"Under Sheikh Hasina government, there were festivities for all faiths without fear and intimidation but today certain criminals are openly threatening the minorities there," he wrote on Facebook.

